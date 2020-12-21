LAPEL -- After 40 seasons, Jimmie Howell has called it a coaching career.
The legendary Lapel boys basketball coach has retired four games into the 2020-21 season, Bulldogs athletic director Bill Chase confirmed to THB Sports.
Howell ranks 14th in state history with 625 boys basketball victories, including a pair of state championships after returning to his hometown in 2004.
Howell also won 40 girls basketball games during his storied career.
Howell was in his 17th season at Lapel where he posted a 263-133 record. Lapel is 1-3 this season and plays at Guerin Catholic on Tuesday.
