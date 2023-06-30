ANDERSON — The vision of Anderson legend Troy Taylor went from imagination, to concept, to reality Friday night as Liberty Christian hosted the first of three nights of the Legends League.
And with a full house — despite some inhospitable conditions — and more sponsors beginning to show interest, the 3-day event could become even bigger as Taylor hopes to continue to grow the sporting spotlight on his hometown.
It’s exciting, there’s a lot of work that goes into this and seeing the vision come to fruition,” he said. “I’m happy with everyone coming out to play and supporting this weekend event. While I was in there, 3 or 4 big-time sponsors want to come on board and sponsor what’s going on. What we have is something special, but Anderson is going to embrace it and I feel like we have a chance to have one of the best things in Indiana.”
Round Robin play will continue Saturday at The Den with games starting at 6 p.m. and, based on the results, teams will be seeded for Sunday’s tournament round. Games Sunday will begin at 4 p.m. with the championship to be decided at 8 p.m.
The winners on night one of the event were the West Coast Breeze, The Monstars, and Home Team.
The opener of event saw the West Coast Breeze blow past Vision Squad in the most one-sided game of the night, 84-63 behind 22 points from Davion Johnson of Angelo State and 15 points from Chris Blount. Lowell Griggs of Central Lakes led Vision with 20 points.
Behind 19 points from former IU standout Devin Davis and Ball State alum Zavier Turner’s 17 points, the Monstars held off a late rally for a 74-71 win over Paid Buckets in the second game. Preston Francis scored 13 to top the Buckets team.
Highland great Asauhn Dixon-Tatum scored 8 points for Buckets.
Former Park Tudor and Xavier standout Trevon Bluiett added 13 points for the Monstars as fans came early for some of the bigger names involved and stayed late for the local talent featured in the nightcap.
They did so despite the near sauna-like conditions inside the Lions home court with a standing room only crowd.
“There’s nothing better than playing in your home city, where you played in your childhood days,” Taylor said. “It’s always an exciting time and I love doing stuff for the community and involving the local talent.
“They definitely are going to stick around,” he added. “All in all, the players love it, the fans are loving it, and they said they’re going to have it fixed tomorrow.”
Former Highland star Jay Mohr and Anderson standout and recent Kentucky Wesleyan graduate Jomel Boyd were joined by Attucks alum and Anderson native Zac Owens for the Home Team while former Indians stars Kenya Wilkerson and Tim Boyd suited up for the Vets. Liberty Christian coach Norm Anderson donned the Vets jersey, but did not play.
A roster riddled with Anderson area talent, the aptly named Home Team faltered late and fell to Team Vets 47-46 as an Owens 3-point attempt at the buzzer glanced off the front iron.
Timothy Johnson scored 14 poitns and Ball State alum Tayler Parons added 11 for the Vets while Owens and Josh Hart led the Home Team with 8 points.