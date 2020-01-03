DALEVILLE — In the first of back-to-back games this weekend, the Daleville Broncos survived a feisty Eastbrook team and some sloppy play on their own part.
It was strong defense and ball handling from their guard trio that made the difference.
A clutch 3-point basket in the closing moments from one of their sophomores did not hurt, either.
Camden Leisure scored three of his game-high 20 points on a huge basket from the corner at the 1:14 mark to help Daleville hold off Eastbrook 49-45 Friday night.
“Leisure is turning into the kid we always knew he would be,” Daleville coach Tyler Stotler said. “He’s a shot maker, a tough kid, and he’s never been scared of the moment.”
Including a career-high 28 points in a Dec. 21 win over Wes-Del, Leisure has led the Broncos in scoring four straight games.
“I’m at my best right now because I’ve been coming in and shooting. We all have,” Leisure said. “We’re all putting in the effort, and we’re starting to get going.”
Daleville (4-6) trailed just once, at 11-10 in the second quarter. In what proved to be foreshadowing, Leisure drilled consecutive 3-point baskets off assists from senior Connor Fleming. As a result, the Broncos spurted back out to a 19-13 lead.
Fleming led all players with five assists and three steals and was instrumental late with his ball handling and leadership.
“Conner hasn’t been scoring at the rate he did as a sophomore, but he’s doing a really good job of taking care of the ball, and he’s playing more of a traditional point guard role right now,” Stotler said.
Leisure made scoring look easy in the second half. A pair of free throws made it 35-28 at the end of the third quarter, a basket in the paint made it 37-30 and a drive to the rim gave the Broncos their biggest lead at 41-33.
Eastbrook (0-8), stormed back and, on a 3-point basket by senior Deniro Trout, the Panthers pulled to within one at 41-40.
The Panthers missed out on two opportunities to take the lead before it was Leisure, from the corner, who took the wind out of their sails.
Fleming drove the lane and kicked the ball to Leisure who calmly drilled the last of his four 3-point baskets for a 44-40 lead.
“We practice that shot, and that’s usually where I make my shots,” Leisure said. “Connor did not stop driving. That opened up the shot.”
A free throw by sophomore Tim Arnold made it 45-40 before a pair of free throws from Leisure and another by Zane Starkey finally iced the game for Daleville.
Arnold, who scored 16 for the Broncos, Fleming and Leisure deserved the credit for this win with their play late, according to their coach, with the senior leading the way.
“Since I’ve been here, if I have Connor Fleming and (the opponent) is going to press, I feel pretty confident,” Stotler said. “The kid has won a lot of games just by handling pressure.”
Leisure also led the Broncos with eight rebounds.
Daleville will travel to Eastern Hancock on Saturday.
The Panthers took the junior varsity contest 49-39 over the Broncos, who were led by sophomore Justin Grant with 23 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.