INDIANAPOLIS – One visit to Kyle Dugger’s stats page at ESPN.com drives home the enormity of his underdog story.
Search for just about any other prospect at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, and their stats page will display a wide variety of career statistics accompanied by a game-by-game breakdown for the 2019 season.
Do the same with Dugger, a safety hailing from tiny Lenoir-Rhyne, and a single sentence fragment is the lone result.
No available information.
Prior to this season, that was a pretty fair summation of Dugger’s college football career. He stuck out like the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains in folksy Hickory, N.C., but to the rest of the outside world he remained unknown.
Then, last July, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman placed him at No. 19 on his well-regarded annual “Freaks List,” an accounting of prospects, “displaying the type of rare physical abilities that wow even those folks who are used to observing gifted athletes every day.”
Suddenly, NFL scouts began flocking to Dugger’s quiet NCAA Div. II campus, and the secret was out.
Dugger went on to win the Cliff Harris Award as the nation’s best small-school defender last season, and he earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl in January.
There, in an all-star setting with some of the country’s finest talent, he removed any lingering doubt he belongs at the next level.
As Dugger spoke to the media Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine, he had to address the realistic chance he’ll become the highest drafted Div. II player since the Seattle Seahawks selected Saginaw Valley State defensive lineman Lamar King with the 22nd overall pick in 1999.
“It’d mean a lot,” Dugger said from a podium inside the Indiana Convention Center. “It’d just be a stepping stone, the start of something I think could be extremely great. It’s something I’ll use as a stepping stone.”
He’s also raising Lenoir-Rhyne’s profile along the way.
The Bears will hold a football Pro Day for the first time this spring, and some of Dugger’s teammates will get a rare chance to work out in front of NFL scouts.
It’s one way he feels he can pay back the only school that took a chance on him coming out of high school in Fayetteville, Ga.
As a senior, Dugger stood just 5-foot-11 and weighed 170 pounds. He was a first-year starter on the football team at Whitewater High School, and though there were flashes of his athletic skill, nothing suggested the fairy tale rise to come.
“I can honestly say there were a lot of times where I stood on the sideline and asked myself, ‘What am I doing?’” Dugger said. “But I wasn’t missing no practices. I was doing what I was supposed to do.”
When arrived on campus as a pre-engineering and physics major in 2014, it seemed far more likely Dugger would become an architect than an NFL Draft sensation.
But a growth spurt that began during his junior year of high school continued to take effect, and Dugger began to discover his potential. A conversation with then head coach Ian Shields after his first season on the field convinced the safety he had a special skillset, and he hasn’t stopped growing on and off the field since.
He measured in at 6-0 7/8 and 217 pounds this week, and he’s expected to open even more eyes during on-field drills Sunday.
“I definitely want to show my versatility,” Dugger said. “I kind of like the underdog role. It’s something that’s going to continue to drive me.”
There’s no hint of complacency from Dugger.
Even as he dominated a lower level of competition, Dugger kept his sights well above the horizon.
Good results weren’t good enough. He was holding himself to a different standard, attempting to put his play in context with eye toward the future.
“I’d really dive into the details of what I’m doing and see if I’m doing what I’m supposed to do, or is it me getting away with it because of the level of the competition?” he said.
Even as the level of competition rises, Dugger continues to find ways to challenge himself.
Among the many players he’s tried to model his game after is Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, a swiss-army knife who can line up all over the back seven limited only by his defensive coordinator’s creativity.
Dugger is in Indianapolis as a safety, but he’s likely to play a hybrid-linebacker role in the NFL. That would take advantage of his natural physicality and freakish athletic gifts.
The Senior Bowl experience introduced his game to a wider audience, but it only confirmed his internal belief.
Certainly, the moment in Mobile, Ala., wasn’t too big for him. And future opportunities on the big stage are likely to end with similar results.
“There weren’t any misplaced feelings when I stepped on the field,” Dugger said. “It’s football. I’m a football player. I’ve been playing a long time. God gave me the ability to do it.”
