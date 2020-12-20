INDIANAPOLIS – For the second time in three weeks, the Indianapolis Colts gave the ball to Deshaun Watson with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final two minutes and lived to tell about it.
Linebacker Darius Leonard punched the ball away from Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee with 28 seconds remaining, and linebacker Bobby Okereke recovered in the end zone to preserve a 27-20 victory Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
For the second time this season, the Texans (4-10) lost the ball inside the Colts’ 2-yard line in the final minute. This time, it kept Indianapolis (10-4) one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens in a tight AFC wild-card race. That could prove to be particularly important with a trip to Pittsburgh (11-2) on the docket next week.
But the focus for now was more on Indianapolis’ continued ability to survive and advance. The Colts have won three straight games since a devastating loss to the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 29 to keep their postseason hopes alive.
“We know that this marathon is not over,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “You felt an excitement (in the locker room) – a real big excitement – but you also sensed a focus of, ‘Hey, we still have a lot of work to do. We still have to get a lot better.’”
Indianapolis jumped to a 14-0 lead on a 5-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor and an 11-yard scoring pass from Philip Rivers to Zach Pascal. But the Texans came surging back.
A blown coverage led to a 38-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Chad Hansen, and Ka’imi Fairbairn added a 23-yard field goal at the second-quarter buzzer to cut the deficit to 14-10 at the half.
Watson was sacked five times – including four in the first half – but he still managed to go 33-of-41 for 373 yards and two touchdowns.
After the teams traded field goals in the third quarter, rookie Rodrigo Sanchez nailed a career-long 53-yarder to put the Colts ahead 20-13 with 13:31 remaining.
Watson answered with a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive capped by a 9-yard pass to Coutee that reset the game with 7:25 to play.
Still, Indianapolis wasn’t shaken by Watson’s repeated heroics.
“You know that he’s gonna make plays,” Leonard said. “He’s a great quarterback. Great quarterbacks find a way to make things happen. In your mind, you’re just saying, ‘OK, you can bend, but don’t break.’ You can get the ball all the way down to the 1-yard line, but I don’t give a damn if you don’t score. And that’s the mindset that you gotta have as a defense.”
That’s the mindset that saved the day.
But not before one of the biggest offensive drives of the season.
After the red-hot opening quarter, Rivers and the offense moved the ball in fits and starts. They ran just nine plays as Houston rallied in the second quarter, then scratched out a pair of field goal drives.
On the go-ahead scoring drive, they found some momentum before the drive again began to stall near midfield.
An offensive pass interference put the Colts behind the chains at Houston’s 44-yard line. Rivers went deep to Pittman on first-and-20, but the throw was wide and the rookie caught the pass out of bounds.
On second down, veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton wound up being covered by a linebacker, and Indianapolis took full advantage. Hilton blazed past the outclassed defender, and Rivers hit him in stride for a 41-yard gain and a first down at the 3-yard line.
The quarterback isn’t sure it’s a throw he would have made earlier in the season before the trust was fully baked into this offense.
“We’ve had (Hilton) running down the middle a few times,” Rivers said. “One that comes to mind is against the (New York) Jets or (Cincinnati) Bengals that I didn’t throw just because there was a little uncertainty. I can say ‘yes (I would have made the throw),’ but not necessarily …
“I just think each rep, each day that builds, you (become) more and more comfortable together – all of us. That was obviously a huge play after getting backed up there. That was a big-time drive. Everybody contributed.”
The Colts tried to finish the drive with the power running game, but Taylor – who had 83 yards on 16 carries – was dropped for a 2-yard loss on first down. Reich admitted he might have stuck with the run and forced Houston to burn more timeouts if the play gained yards.
Instead, he decided to put the ball in Rivers’ hands.
On the next snap, Pascal was supposed to run an out, but penetration by the defensive end caused him to alter the route. Rivers threw the ball to him in the flat, and he stretched his arm over the goal line for the go-ahead score with 1:47 remaining.
“He threw it to me, and I knew that it was just going to be one-on-one for the end zone, and I knew that we needed a touchdown,” said Pascal, who finished with five catches for 79 yards and two scores. “So (I) just tried to make the play.”
The defense still had to make one more stop.
Two weeks earlier, Watson drove the Texans to the 2-yard line before a botched snap was recovered by linebacker Anthony Walker to seal the Colts’ win. This game also ended with a mishap at the 2.
After Okereke made an excellent open-field tackle to bring up fourth-and-5 at Indianapolis’ 15-yard line, Watson found Coutee cutting toward the end zone.
As the receiver headed for paydirt, Leonard saw the meat of the ball in his left hand and knew he had an opportunity to punch it out. He drove through the ball while making a tackle and it squirted free into the end zone. Cornerback Kenny Moore first hustled to box out the Texans from making a recovery before Okereke fell on the ball to save the game.
“I always say pressure does two things,” Leonard said. “It busts pipes or makes diamonds. And I’m the type of guy, when it’s time for pressure to be there, I want pressure on me. I want to be the one to make the play, and luckily today, I was in position to make that play.”
