ANDERSON -- When it comes to baseball at Liberty Christian, there is no winning tradition or winning culture. Aside from a 10-10 season in 2017, the Lions have finished below the .500 mark every single year. Most of their years have looked like last season’s 4-15 campaign as the program has accumulated an unimpressive 46-125 record over its history.
That is something first-year coach Tab Greenlee is hoping to change.
And he will not be impressed by even a 10-10 record.
“That is not a winning season,” Greenlee said. “That’s like kissing your sister.”
Greenlee enters the season with a background in ministry and in coaching various sports in Ohio with plenty of success. He says the first step toward changing the culture around his new program was to have his players buy in and to get after the fundamentals. He adds this was well underway when the IHSAA shut down spring sports last month until at least May 1.
“There has to be a buy-in for what I’m telling them and what my assistant coaches are telling them,” Greenlee said. “Once they start seeing that success and doing it consistently, it’s not just that first time.”
One asset Greenlee inherits is a pair of sophomores who have not only bought in to his program but are leaders on and off the field.
Beckham Chappell and Tyler Houk are the top pitchers from last season and should have a huge impact offensively.
Chappell, who plays shortstop when he is not pitching, tied Houk for most at-bats a season ago with 54 and posted a .204 batting average. On the mound, he led the Lions staff with 41 innings and logged 56 strikeouts while posting an 8.20 ERA as a freshman.
"I'm really excited. I like (Greenlee). He's a good coach," Chappell said. "He's teaching us a lot of new stuff that we didn't learn last year."
Houk is the team’s leading returning hitter after a .296 freshman year. He had the team’s lone home run and drove in six and is expected to be the team’s primary catcher this season. When he’s pitching, he brings 21.1 innings of experience with a 9.52 ERA while striking out 32 batters.
“I expect them both to lead,” Greenlee said. “They need to be the leaders that everyone looks at because they’re quicker at exemplifying what it is that we want.”
There will be three seniors on the Lions' roster this season. Justin Sheets hit .211 last year while pitching and playing first base, Gabe Toppin hit .087 in limited action and Spencer Stahl, who is actually a junior but will graduate early, is playing baseball for the first time. Greenlee said his goal for the season — however abbreviated it may be — is to get these kids a winning season in their last go-around.
“It is our purpose and our goal this year, before the virus kicked in, but even so after May 1, is to give our seniors a winning season,” Greenlee said. “If it’s 5-4, that’s what we’re giving them, and that’s our hope.”
The junior class is headed up by returning players like Aidan Smith (.200, 5 RBI), Jared Helm (.175, 7 RBI), and Treon Smith (.167).
“Treon wants to play at the next level. I don’t think he cares if it’s NCAA or NAIA,” Greenlee said. “He’s really raw. He listens, and he’s willing to play wherever.”
Greenlee believes he will get contributions from several newcomers this year, including junior Ben Webb and freshmen Dominick Thurman and Aaron Woodard.
