ANDERSON--The Liberty Christian Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Malik Perry as the girls basketball head coach for the 2022-2023 season.
Perry played basketball at Ball State for four years and brings seven years of coaching experience to the Lions program.
“It's an exciting thing for me right now,” Perry said. "I envisioned myself as a head coach. There is still a lot I have to learn, but this is big for me and I'm excited for the opportunity.
Prior to his first head coaching job, Perry commanded the boys JV team at Blue River Valley High School from 2014-2017 before moving on as the boys varsity assistant at Yorktown High School from 2017-2019,
“I had my own AAU program at a high level and coached varsity at Blue River Valley for two years,” Perry said.
In the 2019-2020 pandemic season, Perry returned to BRV as an assistant and helped lead the team to the Sectional 56 championship. Perry spent this past season as a volunteer assistant at Muncie Central High School.
Perry discussed the diligent interview process after meeting with the LC athletic director Jason Chappell.
“We discussed my vision, faith and expectations coming forward,” Perry said. "We want to change the perceptions of Liberty girls basketball."
Perry attended Roman Catholic High School and Christian Lutheran while growing up in Philadelphia. He led the league while ranking fifth in the state in scoring, earning MVP of the league All-Star Game, a third-team All-State selection and a Prep McDonald’s All-American nomination as a senior.
“The biggest difference coming from Philly to Indiana is changing to the limited physicality,” Perry said. "Out here, the fundamentals are really good. The players understand the game and teach the game. In Philly, the style was really playground based and there was a toughness aspect like dealing with conflict and gaining confidence."
As a four-year starter at Ball State, Perry earned co-captain as a senior. His 117 career games played ranks seventh all-time and 611 career rebounds ranks No. 11 in program history.
“BSU was a huge thing for me being able to adjust to the baby Big Ten,” Perry said. "The conference is known for its physicality. I had to adjust to the new speed of the game and becoming a student of the game was huge for me at Ball State. When I got there, I learned how to be a student athlete not just on the floor, but off the floor because of the mental aspect of the game."
Perry broke down his free-flowing offensive philosophy and highlighted that one of the team's biggest advantages can be driving to the paint. He also instructs a gritty defense that causes havoc in the half-court to lead to fast-break possessions.
“I want to have fun, enjoy the process, get our girls better and grow the girls' excitement for the game in general,” Perry said. "I aim to push players to be the player they want to be. If you want to be a college basketball player, then I'll coach you as a college player. I'm big on trying to get people to obtain their goal."
Perry plans to open the program to the community and work with the AD for youth clinics and community days. He stated that a goal is to get the community to know the players and understand him as a coach. During the summer, he helps run a Nike basketball camp in Zionsville that is directed by former Indiana Pacers player Eddie Gill.
“It's also about putting a great product on the floor to have people want to come out and support us,” Perry said.
Perry acknowledged that his godfather, Scott Brooks, was the main inspiration to begin his coaching career.
“He was my coach in a league in Philly growing up. He helped me learn different aspects of the game of basketball," he said.
Another inspiration for Perry was BRV head coach Ryan Cline, who taught Perry about the expectations of running a program. The willingness to go far and beyond past coaching and instill the character of a student athlete into each individual after participating for four years with the Lions program.
“I want them to know that they were loved, supported and developed into great women going into the future,” Perry said. "I want them to be the best person, student, athlete and daughter she can be. That they got everything out of me and I got the same out of them."