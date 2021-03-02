GASTON — Liberty Christian wasn’t happy with its sectional performance a year ago.
Adonis House was determined not to see history repeated.
The 6-foot-6 junior nearly tripled his season averages with 30 points and 23 rebounds as the Lions eased past host Wes-Del 73-59 in the opening round at Richard E. Johnson Gymnasium. After an upset loss against Daleville in its first game a year ago, Liberty Christian brought an edge to Tuesday’s battle.
House led the way.
“It gives me a lot of confidence,” House said of his career night. “It makes me feel like I can do anything now. That was the craziest game I’ve ever had in high school.”
The Lions (15-8), looking for their first sectional title since 2017, opened this one up with a 10-0 run late in the first quarter to take a 23-12 lead. The Warriors (10-11) scored just before the end of the period to snap the run, but Cedric Anderson pushed the lead back to double digits with a putback basket 1:34 into the second period, and it stayed there the rest of the way.
House and fellow junior Christian Nunn formed an unstoppable duo. Nunn added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Liberty Christian won the battle on the glass 61-19 overall. The Lions had more offensive rebounds (28) than Wes-Del’s total.
That was a welcome sight for Liberty Christian coach Jason Chappell.
“We got outrebounded by Tri-Central (in the regular-season finale), and we were outrebounded in the game before that,” he said. “Hopefully, this gives us a little momentum. They guys were locked in today.”
All those rebounds helped the Lions overcome a sloppy ballhanding game. Liberty Christian had 28 turnovers, a blemish that allowed the Warriors to keep a semblance of a heartbeat throughout the contest.
The Lions led 39-20 at the half and took their biggest at 46-22 on a putback by Nunn with 5:21 to play in the third quarter. From there, Wes-Del ramped up the pressure and caused some problems for Liberty Christian that could help a young team as it navigates postseason play.
“We dribbled without looking,” Chappell said. “We didn’t secure passes. We didn’t do a good job of coming back to get the ball. Wes-Del did a nice job (defensively). I’m glad we got to play them. These are the kind of (defensive) looks we’re going to see as we get deeper in the tournament.”
The next round comes with Friday’s semifinals and a matchup against cross-town rival Anderson Prep at 5:30 p.m.
The second semifinal will pit Tri-Central against defending champion Cowan after the Trojans (11-11) outlasted Daleville 64-56 in Tuesday’s second contest.
The Broncos got 31 points from junior Trevion Johnson and cut what had been a 16-point deficit to five with 1:33 to play. But Tri-Central responded with a 5-0 run of its own to hold on.
Jake Chapman led the Trojans with 32 points and nine rebounds, and Conner Hindman added 10 points. The latter scorer was critical down the stretch, shooting 7-of-10 from the free-throw line to help hold the Broncos at bay.
Chapman had his struggles at the charity stripe, going 13-of-18 with four of the misses coming in the final period.
Tri-Central matched its biggest lead at 47-31 when Ross Cassity scored his only points off an assist from Chapman at the third-quarter buzzer. But Daleville scored the first seven points of the final period and cut the deficit to nine on a steal and basket by Justin Grant with 4:15 to play.
That brought a loud Broncos fan contingent to its feet, and the noise only grew when Johnson scored on a drive to make it 54-49 with 1:33 to play. That capped an 8-3 run after it appeared Tri-Central might pull away again.
But Daleville (8-12) could get no closer as Hindman and Chapman put the game away at the free-throw line.
Cayden Gothrup and Zane Starkey played their final games for the Broncos. Gothrup finished with seven points and two rebounds, and Starkey had three points and one board.
Liberty Christian, meanwhile, is assured of at least one more game in its postseason quest.
The Lions won six straight sectionals beginning in 2012 and are hungry to taste postseason success again.
If House keeps performing like he did Tuesday, and the team continues to make defenses pay for overloading against Nunn, the wait might not extend much longer.
“He came to play tonight,” Chappell said of House. “He was really focused and locked in. He showed us what he’s capable of.”
