The 2010s was a period during which numerous area swimmers and divers advanced to compete at the state finals, including several who returned multiple years and in multiple events.
But in one season of competition, Elwood’s Mary Dunnichay turned in the singular performance of the past decade for the area. Here is a look back at Dunnichay and the 15 members of the Area’s All-Decade Swim and Dive team, all of whom competed in the state championships.
Autumn Brown, Pendleton Heights (2010-2011) — Overall, Brown was a five-time HHC champion and qualified for the state finals six times, with three of the latter coming in 2010 and 2011.
As a junior, the Arabians star tied for 19th at state in the 50 freestyle and tied for 24th in the 100 freestyle and returned in 2011 for a 24th-place 50 freestyle finish. Brown went on to compete at Auburn University.
Jacob Childress, Pendleton Heights (2010-2011) — Childress was a three-time all-conference selection for Pendleton Heights, and was the team MVP four times.
Childress opened the decade with a pair of strong state finals performances in the 100 backstroke, claiming 13th place in 2010 and 19th in 2011 as a senior. He went on to a four-year swimming career at Wabash College.
Hannah Cochran, Pendleton Heights (2010-2012) — Cochran posted a 17th-place finish in the 1-meter diving competition for the Arabians at the 2011 state finals.
While she missed out on a chance to make the top 16 that year, Cochran went on to continue her athletic career at Eastern Michigan University. She set the six-dive record at PH and set an HHC record with a diving score of 463.80.
Josh Doggett, Anderson Highland (2010), Anderson (2011) — Twice this decade, Doggett advanced to the state diving finals and improved 22 spots from his junior to senior year.
As a junior for the Scots in 2010, Doggett placed 31st, but returned with Anderson in 2011 and scored a ninth-place finish.
Mary Beth Dunnichay, Elwood (2011) — Already an Olympian in the previous decade, Dunnichay put her stamp on the area with a record-setting 2011 postseason for the Panthers.
In her one year of high school diving, Dunnichay broke the state diving record in claiming the 2011 championship. Her score of 544.05 broke a 6-year-old record and stood until 2015, and was good enough to win that year’s title by 106 points. Earlier that same year, Dunnichay teamed up with Ohio State’s Katie Bell to win the 10-meter synchronized diving title at the USA Diving Winter National Championships.
Taylor Fiew, Pendleton Heights (2010-2014) — Fiew broke Cochran’s PH six-dive record before embarking on a diving career at Ball State University.
In 2013, she was undefeated in dual meets and placed 21st in the state finals of the 1-meter diving competition. She helped the Arabians to HHC championships in 2013 and 2014 and was a three-time USA Diving national qualifier.
Jacob Fugate, Anderson (2010-2012) — Fugate capped his Anderson career as a state qualifier in not one, but two events in 2012.
After qualifying with Anderson’s 200 freestyle relay team his junior season, Fugate placed 19th in the 500 freestyle and 23rd in 200 freestyle at the IUPUI Natatorium as an individual.
Matthew Gray, Anderson (2010) — Part of Anderson’s Class of 2010, Gray only had one swim season to qualify for the All-Decade Team, and did not miss. That season, Gray placed 28th at the IHSAA state finals of the 50 freestyle.
Kate Hillman, Shenandoah (2010) — Prior to continuing her diving career at Indiana University, Hillman opened the decade with her third straight trip to the IHSAA state finals.
The Shenandoah senior was the Plainfield regional champion in 2010 before placing second at the state championships with a score of 457.70. At IU, Hillman placed second in the 1-meter springboard as a sophomore and was Academic All-Big 10 the following year.
Landis Hollingsworth, Pendleton Heights (2013-2017) — Not only was Hollingsworth a three-time state finals qualifier for Pendleton Heights, his appearance in 2017 is the last time an area boys swimmer qualified for Indianapolis.
As a junior in 2016, Hollingsworth placed 18th in the 100 butterfly, but returned for his senior year with a 20th in the 200 freestyle and improving in the 100 butterfly with a 10th-place swim. That would not be the last time he swam at the IUPUI Natatorium as he went on to set a Jaguars school record in the 100 backstroke as a freshman.
Kyle Johnson, Anderson Highland (2010), Anderson (2011-2012) — One of several area swimmers to compete for the elite program at Indiana University, Johnson was a six-time individual state qualifier this decade and did it for two different schools.
As a sophomore at Anderson Highland, he posted a 13th place in the 100 butterfly and tied for 20th in the 200 freestyle. The former Scot then moved across town to Anderson and added a 10th in the 200 freestyle and 18th in the 100 butterfly as a junior then posted identical seventh-place swims in both events in 2012.
McKenna Jule, Pendleton Heights (2014-2018) — After qualifying for the state meet four times, Jule was named THB Sports Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year in 2018 after her senior season.
As a junior, she placed 20th in the 100 freestyle, but returned the following year and brought along several of her teammates. Individually in 2018, she was 14th in the 100 freestyle and 20th in the 50 freestyle and added a 21st-place run in the 200 freestyle relay and 22nd with the 400 freestyle relay. She will be a junior for the Purdue University swim team this fall.
Logan Kisinger, Pendleton Heights (2010-2013) — Kisinger set a PH school record with a 21.64 in the 50 freestyle and placed 28th in the state finals of the event in 2013 as a senior.
Kisinger went on to compete for Ball State University where he earned multiple top-10 finishes in Mid-American Conference Championships.
Dylan McCammon, Pendleton Heights (2012-2016) — McCammon capped his brilliant PH diving career with a third straight top-10 state finish and the 2016 Herald Bulletin Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year Award.
A four-time state qualifier, McCammon’s low-water mark came with a 13th-place finish as a freshman. He followed with a fifth place in sophomore year, seventh as a junior, and another fifth-place finish his senior year. He holds the school records, and graduated with the HHC records, for the six-dive and 11-dive competitions.
Karly Riffey, Pendleton Heights (2016-2019) — The 2019 THB Sports Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year was a two-time state qualifier during the decade and added a third for PH as the 2020s got underway.
During Riffey’s sophomore year, she was part of the Arabians 200 freestyle relay team that placed 21st at the state finals and 22nd in the 400 freestyle relay, an event she would return for in 2020.
