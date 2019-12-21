ANDERSON -- Even if his team was 100 percent healthy, Liberty Christian girls basketball coach Todd Hill knew Saturday's matinee against Hagerstown at The Den was going to be a tough matchup.
But with one starter out with an injury virtually the entire season and three others playing through pain, the Lions were nowhere near full strength.
The Lions battled on defense but struggled mightily offensively and fell to the Tigers 42-14.
Junior guard Irelynd Evans has been out since the second game of the season with an ankle injury with no timetable for return. The same malady has befallen sophomore Mady Rees and leading scorer senior Elena Tufts who played Saturday but were not as productive as usual.
Tufts averages 12 points and nine rebounds and Rees tallies five points and five rebounds per contest. Neither could score Saturday, and they combined for just eight rebounds, with Tufts playing sparingly after halftime.
"Hagerstown is a quality team," Hill said. "Elena is hurt. Maddy (Harmon) is hurt. Irelynd hasn't played all year. Mady Rees is hurt. We just have to keep going, keep struggling and we'll get over the hump one of these days."
Harmon, the team's second-leading scorer at eight points per game, was the LC offense Saturday against Hagerstown (10-2). Despite playing less than a year after ACL surgery, she scored 11 of the Lions' 14 points, including the only two field goals, both 3-point baskets.
"Maddy won't tell me, but her knee is just not the same," Hill said. "I can't put into words or into a tape recorder how awesome that kid is. I have a lot of kids on my team like that, but Maddy Harmon is a complete competitor in anything she does."
While the offense struggled mightily, the defense kept things close early. A Harmon free throw tied the game at 4-4, which is where the game stood with 16 seconds left in the first quarter.
But, in those 16 seconds, the Tigers scored five points on a pair of free throws by senior Kassidy Oliger and a 3-point basket at the buzzer by junior Hallie Rogers.
Hagerstown carried that momentum into the second quarter, scoring the first 11 points of the period for a 20-4 lead before Harmon ended the run with a trey.
"The first six minutes of the game, I was telling the team I was super proud of them," Hill said. "The same thing that happens to us throughout the year -- we had a little mental letdown at the end of the quarter."
Junior Jayma Morrow scored the other three points for the Lions, and freshman Shameel Clervrain added four rebounds and three steals.
LC (2-7) will take part in the two-day Union City Invitational on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.
"It's tough. There's not a weak team in that tournament," Hill said. "We're at a point now where we'll go play, have some fun and see what happens."
