WEST LAFAYETTE – The revenge was complete.
After Purdue dominated in all phases in a 69-40 rout of No. 5 Virginia on Wednesday, sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic was doused with a water shower in the locker room. There were smiles and hugs as Purdue avenged its heartbreaking overtime Elite Eight loss to the eventual national champion Cavaliers.
More importantly, the win was much needed for Purdue to get its teetering season back on track. The Boilermakers (5-3) suffered early season losses to Texas, at Marquette and in overtime to Florida State in the finals of the Emerald Coast Classic Tournament in Niceville, Fla., over Thanksgiving weekend.
“This is a great win for us, but it can’t end here,” Purdue junior center Matt Haarms said. “This is the start of something. We’ve got to show on the court that we’ve learned from those losses. Tonight was a great start, but if that doesn’t continue, then it’s just meaningless.”
Purdue coach Matt Painter made two changes to his starting lineup for the game, moving sophomore Trevion Williams to power forward alongside Haarms and moving Stefanovic to the third guard spot with point guard Eric Hunter and guard Jahaad Proctor. Sophomore forward Aaron Wheeler and junior guard Nojel Eastern came off the bench.
“I just thought we needed a little more of a punch,” Painter said.
The moves worked. Stevanovic scored a team-high 20 points, going 6-of-10 from 3-point range, while the 6-foot-9, 270-pound Williams (six points, seven rebounds) helped clog the paint. Haarms felt like the chemistry between himself and Williams was good throughout the game.
“We’re good friends on and off the court,” Haarms said. “We enjoy playing together. I think we’re pretty good at getting each other the ball. … I’m always excited to be on the floor with him because I know he’s a really good passer, a really good post player.”
The Elite Eight rematch elicited a charged atmosphere before 14,804 fans. Virginia senior center Mamadi Diekite, who hit the game-tying shot for Virginia to send the game into OT in March, was booed every time he touched the ball.
Stefanovic got the crowd roaring with three straight 3-pointers to give Purdue a quick 9-5 lead.
“That was awesome,” Haarms said. “It just set the tone for us. By the third one, Mackey just erupted, and it’s tough to overcome that if you are the opposing team, and if you get that kind of noise after the 3.”
Then it was Proctor’s turn. Proctor scored seven straight points on two short jumpers and a 3-pointer to put Purdue ahead 21-9. That sparked a 12-0 run which extended Purdue’s lead to 26-9.
Purdue shot 50 percent from the field in the first half and held Virginia to 31.8 percent from the floor to build a 32-17 halftime lead.
"They took whatever they wanted away from us, and they got what they wanted against us,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said.
By late in the second half, Purdue had extended its lead to as many as 31 points. Proctor added 16 points and four steals for the Boilermakers. Haarms had 11 points, and sophomore point guard Eric Hunter had 10 points and four assists.
Junior forward Jay Huff, who sat much of the first half with two fouls, led Virginia (7-1) with 11 points.
For Stefanovic, the win was more about getting the 2019-20 season back on track than last March’s heartbreak. Purdue opens Big Ten play on Sunday at home against Northwestern.
“Last year, it happened. There’s nothing you can do about it now,” Stefanovic said. “I think we just came in and wanted to fight them to kind of do what we do best, and I think we did it.”
Painter was pleased with Purdue’s defensive effort, as the Boilermakers held Virginia to 37.2 percent shooting and scored 15 points off 16 Virginia turnovers.
“Just holding them to 40 points, our effort on the defensive end was really good, and then we gave ourselves a chance by not turning the basketball over,” Painter said. “The thing was a little bit out of character for them was I didn’t think we would be able to turn them over, and we were able to do that.”
