ANDERSON -- Liberty Christian's girls basketball program has had many nights where it has shined.
Friday night was not one of those.
A Union team that had only six players -- the starters on the floor for the first 2 1/2 quarters -- thoroughly handled the Lions 57-27 at The Den.
LC (1-2) trailed by just 14-12 early in the second quarter, but it became all Rockets in their season opener, and that was an understatement.
Union scored with little resistance and ran off 14 straight points at the end of the first half and the start of the second, and the margin grew as the game wore on.
The Lions, who started three seniors and two juniors, looked lost and did little to stem the tide. Nineteen turnovers didn't help the cause, either.
"They weren't ready," LC coach Brandon Hanshew said. "They had a great practice (Thursday), and they had tons of energy and momentum. They came out and they thought they were expecting to win. And it showed. They did not come out with an attitude that they wanted to play tonight."
While Union was making its run in the second quarter, Hanshew pulled his starters and put the second team in, and that didn't work. The Rockets had the lead up to 30-14 at halftime.
And midway through the third quarter, Union scored four baskets in a row, all off LC turnovers.
Union did have a size advantage in 6-foot Honour Ellis and her 5-10 freshman sister Glory Ellis. Honour had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Glory scored eight and grabbed nine rebounds.
At the guard positions, Taryn Armour put up 18 points and Zoe Ogden 10.
The Rockets shot 50% (26-of-52) and outrebounded LC 38-20 (16 offensive rebounds to 7).
LC checked out at 28.6% (14-of-42) and had only four attempts in the second quarter, making two.
"I don't think they were focused," Hanshew said. "I don't have much else to say. It was ugly. That's not our ball. That's not who we are."
Shameel Clervrain ended with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Lions, and Mady Rees had eight points.
LC is at Alexandria on Tuesday.
