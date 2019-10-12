SHERIDAN -- Liberty Christian dominated Sheridan all through the Class 1A Sectional 39 boys soccer final Saturday, but was without a goal as the second extra period was ticking away.
The Lions, needless to say, did not want to have their fate depend on goalkeeper Tyler Houk -- who had been having a quiet day -- in a penalty-kick shootout, and they were feeling urgency to end it before it came to that.
Cade McCord saved LC from needless aggravation. More importantly, he gave the Lions an extra week of play and delivered his team another sectional title.
McCord rebounded a free kick by Cole Foreman with just over three minutes to go in the second seven-minute extra period, and LC sidelined the Blackhawks 1-0.
It was the second sectional championship for the Lions, who also captured a trophy in 2017 with McCord, his twin brother Landan and Foreman key parts of that squad.
"I loved the way this ended," said LC coach DJ Callahan, whose Lions took 21 shots before McCord scored. "It's not fun in the middle, but it's fun to see it end this way because it's postseason soccer."
LC, and McCord in particular, sent shot after shot toward the Sheridan goal, but none had gone in through an hour-and-a-half of game time.
McCord had a couple of headers go wide, one late in the first half and another early in the second extra period. He also had two great chances stopped midway through the second half, the first a diving save by Blackhawk keeper Nick Roberts.
The eighth shot of the match by McCord was the charm.
LC drew a foul past midfield in the 91st minute, and Foreman took it from 30 yards away. Roberts got in front of it near the left post, but was unable to cover it up.
An unmarked McCord, inside the 6-yard box, promptly put it past Roberts. It was the ninth goal of the season for McCord and the biggest in his four years as a Lion.
"It's like an honor," McCord said. "It shouldn't have lasted so long, but we put one in and we finished it, so it feels great."
Sheridan (7-8-2), whom the Lions beat 3-1 earlier this season, had a chance to force the shootout. A free kick deep in the LC side ended with Houk clearing it and the Lions running out the clock.
"Sheridan was playing so well defensively, and solidly and smartly, that we had to just cause chaos," Callahan said. "We had to cause the chances if we wanted to see a goal, and that's what we did. It's persevering, staying composed and finishing when you have the chance."
Houk got his second clean sheet of the year and only needed to make two saves. Sheridan took eight shots.
LC advanced to the regional after finishing the regular season 0-5-1 and scoring only four times in its final five games. The Lions drew a first-round bye and beat Anderson Prep Academy 4-2 to reach the final.
"Late in the season, we were learning and growing," Callahan said. "But we put it together, and we played the way we really wanted to play in the postseason."
The Lions will meet seventh-ranked Lakewood Park Christian (16-2-1) in the second semifinal of the Marion regional next Saturday at about noon.
