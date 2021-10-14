ANDERSON — Barring the unthinkable, Liberty Christian’s soccer season will end Friday.
The Lions were trailing Park Tudor 4-0 in the Class 1A boys regional at Davis Park on Thursday when lightning was visible in the 60th minute of play, midway through the second half.
With darkness falling on the unlighted field, LC athletic director Jason Chappell offered the team the choice of having the game called (and the Panthers getting the win) or resuming the game a day later. The Lions opted to play on, and they will travel to Park Tudor, where action will resume at 4:30 p.m.
More rain is in the forecast for Friday, and with the possibility of a muddy ground at Davis Park, the contest will wrap up at the Indianapolis-based school, whose field is artificial turf.
The three-time reigning sectional champion Lions (8-6-1 going in) met a more superior side in the sixth-ranked Panthers (12-3-1), and Park Tudor indeed limited LC’s chances to a precious few.
LC owed its sectional success to being assertive right after the opening whistle, but the Panthers never gave the Lions that opportunity and peppered the defense and goalkeeper Tyler Houk at will.
The Lions were stout for quite a while, but the inevitable occurred in the 23rd minute, when Peter Dubie found the back of the net.
Park Tudor also got goals from Francesco Nofrini (29th minute), George Ferguson (47th) and Dubie again (50th).
Houk — one of seven seniors on the squad — did come up huge on no less than two occasions.
Just before the Panthers’ first score, Houk recorded his 800th career save, then in the 34th minute, Park Tudor was awarded a penalty kick and Houk dove to his right and knocked Dubie’s attempt aside.
“Tyler played great as usual. He stopped the PK and made some great saves,” LC coach DJ Callahan said. “He’s just a strong player back there.”
The Lions’ offensive limitations were evident by the two shots they were able to get off. Those were by seniors Vlad Boiko and Beckham Chappell.
“I feel good about how we were playing,” Callahan said. “We were playing tough, playing smart, just a couple of mistakes, a couple of mental lapses. But, overall, I’m proud of how we’ve been playing so far.”
The other seniors are Xavier White, Lucas and Marcus Williams and Jack Ngamviteemit.
“This group of seniors is leaving a strong legacy behind,” Callahan said. “Just like the guys before them, they stepped up, played great, played smart and showed leadership and character.”
