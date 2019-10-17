COWAN -- Liberty Christian had a bit of a slow start to its volleyball season, with a number of new players and the Lions needing time to get in sync.
It was the same situation Thursday night at Cowan in the opening round of Class 1A Sectional 55 against Wes-Del.
The Lions were down 12-0 before they were able to serve for the first time. And their best efforts to recover proved futile against a more seasoned team.
Wes-Del knocked LC out of the tournament 25-7, 25-14, 25-16, and the Lions' season ended at 4-15.
"I told them that they were trying too hard," LC coach Mike Carey said. "I think they play better when they're relaxed and having fun. They put way too much pressure on themselves, and it's hard to get out of it."
Wes-Del's Samantha Russell delivered an ace on her first serve, and after 12 Warrior points and a net violation against Wes-Del, the Lions were finally able to serve.
Maddy Harmon's serve run lasted all of one point, but LC was able to cut the deficit to 13-5 thanks to three Warrior errors and the Lions' first kill, by senior Elena Tufts.
The Lions had a much better start to the second set, as they trailed by only 6-5 after an ace by Mady Rees.
But Wes-Del (17-13) went on an 11-1 run, and a kill and block by Harmon and an ace by Alayna Thomas weren't enough to prevent LC from going into a two-set hole.
LC went on the offensive at the outset of Set 3, gaining a 4-2 advantage on the strength of three Tufts kills and a Harmon ace.
Wes-Del went ahead to stay at 7-6 and led 15-10, before Thomas scored a kill, Harmon another ace and Kaylen Armogun a kill, and the Lions were within two.
But the Warriors were able to repel that rally, and they built their lead to 23-14 and closed out the match.
"We dug ourselves a big hole in (Set) 1," Carey said. "Once you lose your confidence, you're playing uphill the rest of the time, and that's really a hard thing to do against a really good team. They didn't give up, and they kept fighting, and I'm proud of them."
Tufts closed out her LC career with six kills, and sophomore Kaitlyn Smith added three.
Harmon, Thomas, Armogun and Danielle Henson are the other seniors on the Lions' squad.
"That was tough on them because they wanted it so bad," Carey said. "I'm looking forward to watching them play basketball and softball."
Carey added Tufts and Harmon may play volleyball in college.
