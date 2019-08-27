ANDERSON — During their current stretch of games, the Liberty Christian volleyball team has done more match playing than practicing.
But the offense looked in sync Tuesday, especially when the ball found its way near Elena Tufts.
Tufts put away 23 kills and hammered six aces as the Lions held off a determined Anderson Prep squad in a tough four-set match, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17.
The Lions snapped a four-match losing streak to improve to 2-5 while the Jets dropped their second extended match in as many days in falling to 1-2.
It was Tufts who set the tone early.
Setter Maddy Harmon repeatedly fed the 6-foot Tufts and the senior delivered seven kills in the opening set as the Lions gained early confidence, which was important coming off a tournament against Class 4A schools in Indianapolis on Saturday and a loss Monday to 3A No. 1 Muncie Burris.
“I was really pleased with the way we kept our intensity,” LC coach Mike Carey said. “You play that many games in a row with young kids, you never know how they’re going to react to it.”
The Lions featured a strong service game throughout, and it was Alayna Thomas, another senior, who set a similar tone in the second set. She posted three early aces as LC took a 2-0 lead, holding off a late APA charge.
“They’re serving aggressive, which means a lot of mistakes,” Carey said. “It’s early in the season. ... We’re trying to target serve, and that’s a whole different skill.”
For the match, the Lions had 24 aces, led by Harmon’s seven and 21 errors.
But the Jets fought back. Led by their own strong service coming from senior Samantha Cox, APA jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the third set. It was a Tufts kill that ended the early run, but APA kept that momentum and took the set.
It was significant in that over the last seven meetings between the teams dating back to 2013, APA had never so much as won a set against the Lions.
“Last year, we were close but were never able to pull ahead,” APA coach Abby Karr said. “Our biggest issue is our mental state. We have a hard time coming back from a bad play and moving forward.”
And, again, the Jets could not continue that momentum into the fourth set.
Or rather, Tufts and Harmon would not allow that momentum to continue.
The Lions raced out to a 12-5 lead and were never seriously threatened in the fourth. Harmon continued to find Tufts but also distributed to Thomas (nine kills) and sophomore Mady Rees (eight kills). In the final set, the Lions were even better on their serve, with seven aces and just four errors.
Harmon finished the night with 37 assists.
Carey is pleased with the way the team played Tuesday, considering that during the last eight games, his team has had just two practices.
“I’m just tickled with the way they’re working with a good attitude,” Carey said. “They’re not fussing with each other. They’re helping each other.”
Tufts said, despite the lack of practice time, the offense is beginning to gel.
“About half the team is new,” she said. “So, just a few games in, I think we’re doing really good. A lot of young players who are playing varsity for the first time are stepping up, which is good. I’m really excited for that.”
APA stay on the road for their next contest, Thursday at Knightstown, while the Lions have a week to prepare for their next home match next Tuesday against Morristown.
In the junior varsity contest, LC won in straight sets 25-17, 25-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.