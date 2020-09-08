ANDERSON — Both Liberty Christian and Anderson Prep were coming off their first defeats of the soccer season when they faced off Tuesday at APA’s Guillaume Stadium.
Neither cross-town side, needless to say, wanted to depart with a two-game win drought. And both did all they could to avoid that, as the 1-0 final score indicated.
A goal off a corner kick by LC sophomore forward Abraham Tapia was the lone ding on the board in a contest full of near-misses and brilliant defense.
Tapia’s tally in the 54th minute preserved the Lions’ perfect mark in the Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference at 3-0 and improved their season ledger to 7-1.
It also gave LC a city sweep as far as the regular season (it beat Anderson 2-0 in the season opener). The Lions and APA could meet again in a sectional match.
“We were playing without a critical defender today, and we had some guys step up and play hard, and we got the win,” LC coach DJ Callahan said.
Senior Adam Smith had to sit out after he was issued a red card in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Yorktown.
LC had plenty of opportunities to score before it finally did, about a dozen shots in all, but either the Jets’ defense was up to the task or the same could be said of the officials. One such offside call cost Tapia a rebound goal just before halftime.
But there was no denying Tapia on a set piece on the other side of the break.
Beckham Chappell launched a corner at the box, Tapia lunged his head at the ball and it beat Jets keeper Aidan Wilson. It was Tapia’s fourth goal of the year.
“We feel we’re consistently strong on corners,” Callahan said. “Our height and our athleticism usually gets us goals, and Abraham Tapia put it away with his head.”
LC could have easily made it 2-0 a few minutes later, when Chappell spotted Tapia near the goal, but the ball went past Tapia.
The goal Tapia did score was enough to give Tyler Houk his fifth shutout victory of the season. Houk made eight saves, most off the foot of Jets’ senior playmaker Larry Rodriguez (against whom Houk punched away a solid chance at the end of the first half).
“We were just a little unlucky at how many goals we could have scored, and we were missing a usual body today, but it didn’t matter today,” Callahan said. “We stepped up, played really smart in the back and kept a clean sheet.”
Besides finding Rodriguez, another focus of APA, was limiting the Lions’ through balls and making them settle for shots, Jets’ coach Nicholas Karr said.
“Most of their shots were deep shots, ones that goalies never like to see,” Karr said. “We played very well defensively, but we just got a little tired at the end.”
LC is at Wapahani on Friday, and APA hosts conference foe Greenwood Christian next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.