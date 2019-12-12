ANDERSON — A crucial fifth foul and the inability to execute the final seconds of regulation resulted in a defeat for the Liberty Christian girls basketball team Thursday night.
Indiana Deaf School scored 12 points in overtime, 10 by senior Hannah Puent, to top Liberty 52-48. It dropped the Lions to 2-5 and was their fifth loss in the past six games.
The home team had a pair of seven-point leads, one in the third quarter and another early in the fourth. The Orioles could never completely recover until the game’s first turning point came with 58.8 seconds left when LC senior Elena Tufts picked up her fifth foul.
Liberty had a 39-38 advantage at that moment. When she went to the bench, she took her double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds with her. She also took the only inside defender off the court. She had blocked two shots and deflected four passes.
Indiana Deaf turned the ball over, and Liberty called its final timeout with 34.9 seconds remaining as the Lions were in danger of giving away the ball under the visitors’ swarming defense.
But less than four seconds later, the Lions were tied in in a jump ball and the possession arrow favored the Orioles. Liberty was able to force another jump ball with 9.8 ticks left, and this time the ball went to the Lions.
The ball was passed in to Shameel Clervrain, who was fouled with 8.4 remaining. She hit the first free throw to make it 40-38, but missed the second. The Orioles got the rebound, hustled down the court and were called for an offensive foul.
Liberty had the ball out of bounds close to mid-court and a two-point lead with 4.1 on the clock. Neither team had any timeouts left.
The optimal play was to pass the ball to the front court. If the pass was intercepted, the Orioles would still need to get down court and get a good shot off in four seconds. Instead the pass went into the back court. Maddy Harmon caught the ball and cradled it, hoping time would expire. But that allowed Indiana Deaf to just reach in and create a jump ball with 1.6 seconds remaining.
Now the possession arrow pointed to the visitors.
When they inbounded the ball, it went directly to Anya Pothorski just to the left of the basket. She went right up over the smaller defenders. The shot touched the rim as the horn sounded, and it fell through the net to create overtime. That was the 10th and final basket of Pothorski’s 20-point, 13-rebound and seven-blocked shot night.
In the extra period it was all Puent as she scored 10 of her team’s dozen points in that period on her way to a game-high 23 points and 12 boards. Together Pothorski and Puent scored all but 10 of their team’s points and collected all but five of the rebounds.
Harmon and Cyndie Layton each had a trey for the Lions in overtime, and the one from Layton gave the home team a two-point lead. But six turnovers in the final four minutes to give the Lions 35 for the game were too much to overcome.
Harmon led the Lions with 13 points, and Clervrain had 10.
Liberty Christian will play in a girls-boys doubleheader against University on Friday at 6 p.m. Liberty coach Todd Hill was unavailable for comment following the game.
