ANDERSON -- Liberty Christian soccer was holding its own for the first 25 minutes of Saturday’s matchup against Yorktown.
In fact, the Lions almost took the lead with around 15 minutes to go in the first half. LC earned a corner that was sent into the box. One of the Lions connected on a header, but Yorktown goalkeeper Hudson Bouw stretched out his right hand and used every bit of his 6-foot-3 frame to make a save. Then he made another. And then another.
Bouw made three saves in as many seconds to keep the Lions off the board, and that sequence completely shifted the momentum in the Tigers’ favor. As Yorktown controlled the match, senior Peyton Johnston scored a hat trick, helping the Tigers secure a 4-0 win.
“Goals are hard to score, and anytime you put a goal in the net, it tilts things," Liberty Christian coach DJ Callahan said. "Your strategy might change a little bit, and definitely the players’ minds change, and they want to have a sense of urgency all of a sudden. That can move you away from what you want. So, yes, we got the momentum tilted and could not get it back.”
The first of Johnston’s three goals came with just under five minutes to go in the first half. The Tigers earned a free kick from a handball just outside the left end of the 18-yard box. A missed header attempt had drawn sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Houk just off his line, and Johnston snuck to the back post and tapped home the opening goal.
Johnston nearly doubled Yorktown’s lead with a shot off the right post two minutes later, but it ricocheted wide and the Tigers settled for a 1-0 halftime lead.
The break and the missed opportunity did nothing to stifle Yorktown’s momentum.
Johnston got free in the box, beating the defense and flicking a slow roller that had just crossed the line before Houk could get to it, doubling the Tigers’ lead 11 minutes into the second half.
Then came the penalties. LC (2-4) likes to play aggressive on the backline. It was costly Saturday. Yorktown (5-1) drew three fouls inside the penalty area, the first of which came with 27 minutes left.
“I like our defensive guys to play aggressively, and we’ll give up a chance here and there," Callahan said. "That was too many, but we’ll give up a chance here and there to keep our aggressive nature high.”
The first penalty call came after a Lions defender attempted a slide tackle and the referee determined he swept the attacker off his feet. Aden Lovelace sent the ensuing penalty into the crossbar and was ruled offside on the follow-up.
The Tigers drew another penalty on a foul at the edge of the box on an attempted cross, and Johnston sent a perfect strike into the upper 90 to complete his hat trick, giving the keeper no chance to make a save.
Houk got into the routine of trying to save penalties, though, because he saved a third spot kick by the Tigers just moments later with a diving stop to his right. Kaleb Brown put the finishing touches on Yorktown’s win when he slipped through the backline and tucked in a low shot past Houk with under two minutes to play.
“It’s always smart to do some tackles, but sometimes you can’t afford to fight in the box," said Liberty Christian junior Josh Cabello. "But the aggression is good, and I like how people play out there.”
Liberty’s best attacking chance of the second half came within the first 10 minutes. Landan McCord created some space on the right side of the box and shot the ball from a tight angle, but it sailed high and out of bounds for a goal kick.
Overall, Callahan liked what he saw from his young team, telling them in the postgame huddle several passes were just a couple of feet away from giving the Lions additional scoring opportunities, noting the team has to work to make those passes in practice so they can be made in games.
“We want to earn everything in practice, and we want to put together our training to look like what we want on game day, so if we can just get the idea of concentration on moving the ball and passing the ball with quality in our training sessions, then we’ll see it happen out here,” Callahan said.
LC will get two days off before it hosts Anderson Prep at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the second of three straight home matches.
