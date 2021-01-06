LAPEL — For the second time in as many games, the Liberty Christian boys basketball team made program history and will try to do so for the third time this week in its next outing.
The Lions rode the dominant play of junior swingman Christian Nunn and his 27 points to hold off Lapel 63-58 in Wednesday’s Madison County tournament semifinal game.
It was the first win for LC against Lapel in 10 outings and sends the Lions into the county finals for the first time since both of these schools won the state championship in 2016. The Bulldogs defeated the Lions that year for the county crown.
“It’s cool because now we’ve beaten every team in the county at least once in our school’s lifetime,” LC coach Jason Chappell said. “It feels really good from where we were 17 years ago.”
It was a big night for Nunn, the team’s top scorer. He scored the first basket of the game and had 10 points early as the Lions scored the first six points and led 17-9 early in the second quarter. Twice Nunn scored inside to give LC 10-point leads at 21-11 and 23-13 before settling for a 27-21 halftime lead.
“It’s always a part of the game plan. We want to get points in the paint,” Chappell said. “We’re very fortunate that we have some strength and some size.”
The 6-foot-3 Nunn and 6-6 Adonis House looked to be a tough matchup on the interior for the smaller Bulldogs, with Nunn grabbing six rebounds and House adding 10 boards along with eight points. But Lapel interim coach Justin Coomer pointed out the effort of his players that, despite battling from behind all night, helped his team keep the rebound margin to a minimum Lions advantage at 34-33.
“The effort was there. We just had a lot of missed execution,” Coomer said. “We tried to run a few sets, and we messed those up. The effort was there, but sometimes we just need to have someone step up and make that big play when we really need it.”
The Lions pulled away early in the third quarter, taking their biggest lead at 14 points on two different occasions. They led 38-24 on a Nunn score in the lane and at 41-27 when Eric Troutman converted a three-point play.
But Lapel chipped away in the third as Matthew Carpenter scored on a drive before Griffin Craig hit a 3-point basket. Tyler Dollar and Landon Bair scored on consecutive drives to the basket to trim the LC lead back to six at 46-40 entering the fourth.
The Lions pushed that lead back to 12 when Nunn scored on a rebound and House connected from 3-point range for a 52-40 advantage.
Back came Lapel as Camren Sullivan scored five straight points. Bair scored on a putback and Sullivan connected on a trey to cut the deficit to 61-58.
But Troutman hit a pair of free throws with 11.6 seconds left to seal the Lions trip to the finals, where they will face Pendleton Heights, a 56-52 winner over Frankton in the first game.
Liberty Christian (8-3) will be going for its second county title (2015) while the Arabians will look to match Anderson with the most in the history of the tournament with their sixth.
“They’re a good team, and they play a tough schedule, and they’re well coached,” Chappell said.
Troutman finished with 11 for the Lions, Zack Jeffers scored nine points and House added eight. Sullivan led Lapel (2-5) with 15 points while Craig scored 13 and Corbin Renihan added 10.
