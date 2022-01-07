ALEXANDRIA — A taller and deeper Liberty Christian boys basketball team had to dig a bit Friday night in the third-place game of the Madison County tournament.
The Lions were able to fight off a few bouts of lethargy and prevailed 55-49 over Alexandria, behind 18 points by junior guard Cedric Anderson.
“I thought we were sloppy, and we definitely need to work on some time management stuff with our team this week,” LC coach Jason Chappell said. “Those are hard games to play when you’re not playing in the championship game.”
LC (8-4) indeed started slowly and fell behind 14-9 with over 10 minutes gone in the contest, having gone 3-for-10 from the floor at that point against a Tigers squad the Lions beat by 20 in November.
But LC hit Alexandria with a 14-2 spurt in a little more than three minutes, and the Lions kept the hosts (5-7) at bay from there.
A three-point play by 6-foot-8 Adonis House with 4:38 left in the first half put the Lions ahead to stay, at 17-16. House ended with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Anderson sparked the Lions in the decisive second quarter with nine points, as LC shot 8-of-10 from the floor in that period and took a 30-26 lead into halftime.
Alexandria cut it to 32-31 on a basket by Chance Martin 2 1/2 minutes into the second half.
But House responded with a two-handed jam, and the Lions fed off that and built leads of seven on three occasions late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.
LC’s largest advantage was 55-49 with two minutes to play.
The Lions ended up shooting 50% (20-of-40) and were 12-of-18 from the foul line.
Zack Jeffers was the third Lion in double figures (10 points).
“If there’s one place you don’t want to play in (an opponent’s) gym, it’s Alex,” Chappell said. “They always shoot really, really well, and they always have good shooting nights against us, and they had one again tonight.”
The Tigers were 20-for-47 (42.5%) and made seven 3s in 18 tries.
Chance Martin led Alexandria with 16 points. Michael Martin added nine points and Carson Cuneo had six points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Alexandria was without starter Owen Harpe (COVID contract tracing).
LC visits Seton Catholic and Alexandria will be at Elwood on Jan. 14.
