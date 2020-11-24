ANDERSON — One of the first things the Liberty Christian boys basketball team learned in its season opener Tuesday night was Indiana Math and Science is a far better team than last year’s squad the Lions defeated by 33 points.
And that is just fine with LC coach Jason Chappell.
Junior Christian Nunn scored 13 of his game-high 28 points in the third quarter — including nine consecutive during the decisive run — as the Lions overcame a four-point halftime deficit to defeat the Knights 56-41 in the season opener for both teams.
It was apparent early 6-foot-5 swingmen Jaden and Chris Hatfield and 6-2 guard Kameron Hordge were going to provide an early season test for the Lions.
“That was a different team than last year, and you’ll get that sometimes,” Chappell said. “That’s kind of a good first game to open up with. They gave us some adversity.”
That adversity came in the form of a 22-16 second quarter lead for IMS on a score in the lane from Jaden Hatfield, who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Lions pulled within one on a rebound basket by Nunn, but Antwaun Wilbourn buried a 3-pointer at the halftime horn to send a surprised home team into the locker room down 27-23.
“I was surprised. We came out overlooking them,” Nunn said. “They came out hungry and ready to play. We’ve just got to come out every game like it’s our last. You never know what’s going to happen with the COVID situation. We just came out flat.”
The biggest advantage the Lions had was in their depth. IMS suited up just eight players while Chappell utilized his entire roster of 12. That, combined with a more up-tempo approach in the third quarter, began to take its toll on the Knights.
“Everyone on the team played tonight, and that wasn’t our goal,” Chappell said. “We’re trying to find out the pieces to the puzzle because we just don’t know, and it’s the first game for a couple of these guys.”
Nunn, who averaged better than 20 points per game last season, is not one of those question marks for Chappell.
Nunn found Aidan Smith for a 3-point bucket to open the third quarter before he got to the free throw line himself for a pair and erased the halftime deficit.
There were three lead changes and a tie before Nunn single-handedly gave the Lions some breathing room.
Down 34-31, Nunn hit an elbow jumper followed by a pair of charity tosses to put LC back on top — this time to stay — at 35-34. He then scored a driving layup and hit a 3 from the top of the key for LC’s biggest lead at 40-34.
“He wants the ball in his hands, and that’s a good thing,” Chappell said of his 6-3 guard. “He’s still working on his court vision. If you look at his freshman year, we had him in the post. Now we’ve got him running the one, and that tells you how hard that kid has worked.”
Hordge ended the run with a 3-pointer, but a 3-point basket from LC junior Zack Jeffers and a rebound score at the buzzer by Adonis House gave LC a 46-39 lead after the third quarter.
The Lions, who scored 23 points in the third quarter — the same total they had at halftime — then held the Knights to just two points in the final period.
Smith finished with seven points for Liberty, while Jeffers and House scored six apiece. Joshua Cabello led the Lions with nine rebounds.
Hordge paced the Knights with 17 points.
The Lions will travel to Alexandria for a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip Saturday.
