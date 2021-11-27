ANDERSON -- A much bigger Liberty Christian boys basketball team found itself at the mercy of Alexandria and the zone defense it used early in Saturday night's contest.
The result was five field goals made in 15 tries in the first quarter. But the Lions figured the Tigers, and themselves, out.
LC trailed early in the second half but blitzed the visitors with a 31-10 run in the final 13 minutes and coasted home 60-40 in the Lions' season debut at the Den.
Lions bigs Adonis House and Kobe Watson unchained themselves in the latter going. Both scored 11 points in the second half, and the 6-foot-8 House ended with 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots, while the 6-7 Watson had 13 points and nine boards.
House and Watson were the main reasons LC (2-0) shot nearly 62% in the final three periods (21-of-34) and improved to 53% for the game (26-of-49).
"We were trying to adjust in the first quarter," LC coach Jason Chappell said. "We weren't taking good shots. We were taking one- or two-pass shots instead of getting the ball inside and outside. We were able to settle down a little bit at halftime and showed them what we were asking them to do, and they did a good job of adjusting."
LC put up 10 3-point shots in the first half and made just one (Xavier White), but attempted just one in the second 16 minutes.
The Lions led 9-0 within the first five minutes, but Alexandria (1-1) not only slowed LC down but found its range offensively.
Alexandria led for the first time at 16-15 after sub Michael Martin made his team's third 3-pointer, and the lead changed hands four more times right after that. Owen Harpe's mid-range jumper at the halftime buzzer put the Tigers ahead 25-23.
The tide began to turn inside the six-minute mark of the third quarter, when Watson scored and House followed with a three-point play. That began an 8-0 spurt that lifted the Lions to a 35-30 edge.
It turned into a tsunami from there. The Lions scored 10 unanswered points as the third quarter turned into the fourth to make it 45-32 (ironically, none by either House or Watson), and then House had a 6-0 run himself and Watson added seven to his total.
"Teams that get points in the paint are highly effective," Chappell said. "A lot of teams will try to rely on the 3-ball too early and too often, and we shoot a better percentage when we go inside and out. When you have kids 6-8 and 6-7, they're hard to handle."
LC also got a big night from its bench, which contributed 23 points.
Devon Kelley had seven points, Tae'Shawn Menifield six and Tyler Houk and Cedric Anderson five apiece. The Lions' fifth reserve, Beckham Chappell, did not score but gave out four assists.
"That was a great team win," Coach Chappell said. "We were able to use our depth, and everyone on our team contributed, and everyone did their part. We shared the ball really well. I was very proud of our effort."
Alexandria had to rely on the outside for the most part, and it could make only 35% of its shots (16-for-42) and 4-of-14 from 3-point range.
Chance Martin led the Tigers with 14 points. Braxton Pratt added seven, and Harpe and Michael Martin both scored six.
LC visits Shortridge on Tuesday, and Alexandria is at Yorktown on Friday.
