ANDERSON — Liberty Christian’s boys basketball season began in an uncharacteristically deliberate manner Tuesday.
That changed into aggressive havoc, something more becoming of a Lions squad.
LC turned a chess match into a one-sided war game, blitzing Indiana Math and Science with a 22-1 burst in the second quarter and going on to a 79-46 cakewalk at The Den.
Sophomore swingman Christian Nunn paced a well-balanced Lions attack with 18 points as LC won its first season opener in four years.
The Lions shook off an opening six minutes in which the lead changed hands five times and proceeded to run the Knights off the court, as they have to many opponents over the better part of a decade.
After LC took a 10-8 lead, it turned on the jets — outscoring IMSA 26-7 in the second quarter and coming up with 17 steals and gaining 48 rebounds (25 offensive).
“We want to play at a fast pace, and that’s a fun way for us to play,” LC coach Jason Chappell said. “I asked the guys the other day, you want to make eight passes before you (shoot), or do you want to go?”
Chappell said his team tended to hurry both on the passing end (17 turnovers) as well as on its shots, and that accounted for the large number of offensive boards.
But the positives outweighed the negatives by more than enough to have an effect on the outcome.
The Lions’ pressure and quickness took its toll on a taller Knight squad, and LC was able to transition its way to a large advantage, not to mention convert steals, second chances and foul shots.
Nunn scored the first seven points in the Lions’ 22-1 run — a mid-range jumper, a feed from Cade McCord and three free throws after a foul — and when sophomore big man Adonis House scored the second of two straight buckets, it was 36-14 with 1:37 left in the first half.
Also in the second period, sophomore Spencer Lamb (like House making his varsity debut) contributed eight points off the bench. Lamb ended with nine rebounds.
LC led 57-26 after three quarters and shot 29-of-60 (48.3 percent), made 16 of 26 foul attempts and outrebounded IMSA 48-29.
“We had a lot of energy, and we did a really good job of sharing the ball,” Chappell said. “But, again, it’s a work in progress, and if we can make that much improvement from our scrimmage to tonight, we can do some great things.”
House had 11 points and eight rebounds; Kenny Lofton had 10 points, four steals and three assists; Landan McCord also scored 10 points; Cade McCord had nine points and six boards and Josh Cabello finished with five points and 11 rebounds.
“We had some new faces, and even the JV kids did a good job for us tonight,” Chappell said.
LC’ s junior varsity squad topped IMSA 69-26, with Xavier White scoring a game-high 20 points.
The Lions host Alexandria on Saturday at Anderson University, with the girls game at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.