ANDERSON — Liberty Christian volleyball had lost 12 straight sets and five matches entering Friday’s match against Seton Catholic.
All it took was one set win for the Lions to get a confidence boost and end both of those streaks. The Lions defeated the Cardinals 3-1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23).
In the deciding set, Liberty Christian (4-11) had led almost the entire way before a 5-0 run put Seton Catholic (5-9) ahead 21-17 as the visitors tried to force a winner-take-all fifth set in the Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference matchup. Then, there was a momentum shift as the Lions bounced back.
“More the intensity (changed). We went through a series where we just kept making mistakes, and we closed it out playing real intense, hustling, not letting anything hit the floor. Both teams, (Seton Catholic) does a great job of playing defense,” Liberty Christian coach Mike Carey said. “They’re one of the best defensive teams I’ve seen.”
As it had done all night, Liberty Christian stepped up and responded. Senior Alayna Thomas got the Lions rolling with two aces, while sophomore Mady Rees stepped up with three kills as the duo started an 8-2 end to the final set. Elena Tufts put the finishing touches on the match with a kill down the middle to seal the match and get the Lions back in the win column.
“The big thing was passing. We decided that once you make a mistake, you just have to shake it off. We just kept reminding each other, high fives, positive touches. That’s what kept everyone’s momentum up, and once we get our momentum up, we’re so much better,” Tufts said.
The opening set was full of big runs. The Lions captured the momentum early with a 9-5 start to the first set, but the Cardinals rebounded. Seton Catholic used a 7-0 run to take a three-point lead thanks to five errors from the Lions. Liberty Christian cleaned things up and rattled off 10 straight points in a run that featured five kills from Thomas.
Seton Catholic didn’t falter, going on a 7-2 burst to get back within three. A kill from Tufts and an ace by senior Maddy Harmon shut the door on Seton Catholic’s comeback hopes, though, as the Lions got some much-needed momentum from the win.
“I know it helped us a lot. We got kind of tired of losing,” Tufts said. “We know our team has so much potential. It’s just really hard to stay consistent. The first match definitely got our momentum up.”
It looked like the Lions would carry that momentum into Set 2, leading by five multiple times. Runs of 6-0 and 11-3 put Seton Catholic in position to even up the match at 1-1. For the final point, Tufts hit the ball into the net where it rested for a few seconds before falling on Liberty Christian’s side as the crowd let out a collective gasp.
In Set 3, the seniors stepped up in the clutch once again. Seton Catholic led 22-21 near the end of a back-and-forth set. Tufts tied the set at 22 with a kill, and after two attack errors from Seton Catholic, Thomas delivered an ace to secure another set win.
“They’re rock-solid kids. They just haven’t learned how to shy out mistakes and let them go,” Carey said.
Time and time again, the Lions’ seniors stepped up in the clutch with big plays, all while being the vocal leaders during timeouts.
“We’ve got a very young team,” Tufts said. “Like six seniors and the rest are underclassmen. We’re happy about that because they get to learn a lot from us, so we like to take charge and make sure their attitudes are all up every day.”
Liberty Christian’s next match is at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Lapel.
