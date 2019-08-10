ANDERSON — Liberty Christian will go into this soccer season without the best player in school history and with a challenge to maintain the high quality Negesse Kishpaugh provided.
Kishpaugh graduated this spring after leading the Lions to their first sectional title in 2017. His 43 career goals are a school record, and he had 13 both his junior and senior years.
However, LC (5-8-1 last season) lost only one other starter, Juan Cabello, and has a good number of experienced players returning.
Senior brothers Cade and Landan McCord will inherit the leadership roles from Kishpaugh and Cabello. Landan McCord scored three goals last year, and Cade had two goals and two assists.
"They are both smart, hard-working guys who will lead our team well," Lions coach DJ Callahan wrote in an email.
There is a goodly number of juniors who will also play big roles.
Josh Cabello netted a pair of goals in 2017, and Nick Cho had one goal. Other returning juniors include Aiden Smith and Cole Foreman
"Cole is a great soccer player and will link a lot of what we do through his play in the middle of the field," Callahan said.
Goalkeeper Tyler Houk made 160 saves in 10 games as a freshman last year.
"Summer has been great, (a) really good turnout and high effort," Callahan said. "The focus on playing as a team has already yielded results. The players are excited to get started with the season."
The Lions open Aug. 20 against cross-town rival Anderson at Davis Park, LC's home field. The Indians defeated the Lions 3-0 last season.
LC has four games in eight days at the start of the season, including trips to Pioneer Conference rivals Shortridge (Aug. 24) and Muncie Burris (Aug. 27), as well as 10 games in September..
"We hope to play great as a team," Callahan said. "We want to value moving the ball and also stay together and organized on defense. We believe we have the makings of a really good team. We should challenge for both conference and postseason success."
