ANDERSON — Liberty Christian executed its corner kick opportunities to near perfection, and its defense suffocated the opposition as the Lions blanked Sheridan 4-0 in the Class 1A sectional championship on Saturday night at Guilleaume Stadium at Anderson Prep.
It was the second straight year Liberty Christian (14-3) defeated the Blackhawks in the title game (1-0 in 2019), its third sectional title in four years and the first won by an Anderson school in its hometown since Anderson won the 2011 boys tennis sectional.
The Lions got all the offense goalkeeper Tyler Houk needed in the 22nd minute on their fifth corner opportunity in five minutes of play. Junior Beckham Chappell delivered the ball in front of the goal where sophomore Abraham Tapia headed home his ninth goal of the season.
But Chappell and the Lions were just getting started.
Seven minutes later, on another corner chance, Chappell got a word of advice from senior teammate Cole Foreman before the boot.
“Before the corners, (Foreman) told me ‘Hey, put it right here’,” Chappell said. “I put it right there, and it was a wide open goal, so props to him.”
It was Foreman’s seventh goal of the season and gave the Lions a 2-0 advantage heading into halftime of a game in which he dazzled spectators and the opposition with his footwork.
“Cole Foreman is a wizard out there. I love watching Cole play,” LC coach DJ Callahan said.
At the half, the Lions' defense limited Sheridan (7-3-1) to just two shots and very few opportunities to get its offense going, while the Lions had 12 shots in the first half. Having defender Aidan Smith back after missing the semifinal win over Tri-Central was an added boost.
“Aidan completes what we do back there,” Callahan said. “He’s our leader in the back. He’s been that way for a few years. We feel really confident in our back four. They show up every game, and they do so well every time they’re on the field.”
That score held up until, with 9:31 left, Chappell struck again from the corner. This time, he found sophomore Josiah Cabello for his fourth goal of the season for a 3-0 lead.
With three assists, Chappell added to his team-leading total of eight on the season.
“Beckham is the definition of ‘consistent,’” Callahan said. “He delivers those balls from the corner the same every game every time. It’s so reliable for us to have.”
The icing on the championship cake for the Lions came with just 3:35 remaining when, during a post-corner scramble, senior Joshua Cabello added the final tally.
Cabello’s goal gave him 20, matching Brayden Etherington’s total from 2017 for the high-water mark in program history. He played with Etherington for a year and values sharing the record with the leader of LC’s first sectional title.
“It’s a really good feeling, especially having played with him my freshman year,” Cabello said. “Thinking about what he did his senior year, it was great and it was inspiring. Now thinking that I’m here and up there with Brayden, it makes me feel really good about all the hard work I’ve put in.”
The Lions will play in Saturday’s regional at Heritage Christian against Faith Christian at 10 a.m. No. 3 Lakewood Park Christian faces the host Eagles -- ranked seventh -- in the second semifinal at noon.
Now back for a third time, LC is no longer happy to be there. The 15th-ranked Lions would like to continue making some noise.
“We expect to compete for wins at regional,” Callahan said. “We’re excited about it. We’re going to show up and put some people to the test.”
“It feels a lot different. I think we’re more prepared than we were last year,” Chappell said. “Last year we went in not knowing what to expect, and we played a really good team. This year, we’re prepared and ready.”
Cabello, one of nine seniors on the roster, agrees this team feels different than the last two sectional champions.
“It’s really exciting just to compete in every sectional we’ve been in,” Cabello said. “It’s a great feeling. We have a great coach, a great team, and all the hard work and practices really pay off. It definitely feels different.
"The first year we were just happy to be there, but now we expect to be here every year. Now we want to compete at the regional level, and I think we have a really good chance to do that this year.”
