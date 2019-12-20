ANDERSON — With Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference and cross-town bragging rights on the line, it was no surprise Friday’s matchup at The Hangar was intense and saw high emotions on the court.
Some even spilled off the court.
In a game that was much closer than the final score, Liberty Christian parlayed its immense size advantage for a 74-57 boys basketball win over Anderson Prep.
“We really wanted to establish the post game, and we did a good job of that in the first quarter,” LC coach Jason Chappell said. “In the second quarter, we got away from (that) and got in foul trouble, we had to sit some guys, and that got (APA) back in the game and gave them some confidence.”
LC (3-3) found 6-foot-6 sophomore Adonis House in the paint early and often. Usually being guarded by a Jets player at 6-foot or smaller, House had his way, scoring eight points in the first quarter as the Lions led 17-4.
That lead grew to 20 on two occasions, 24-4 on a Kenny Lofton basket in the lane and at 26-6 on a free-throw line jumper by 6-3 sophomore Christian Nunn.
Nunn scored inside and showed off his mid range jumper, leading all players with 31 points, including 12 points at the free-throw line.
“That’s the biggest team we’ve played against, size and height wise,” APA coach Corey Scott said. “I’m proud of our effort. We played hard.”
That effort began to show in the second quarter as the Jets began to chip away. A Jack Scott basket just before halftime closed the game to 34-24 at intermission.
It was about to get a lot closer.
Nunn scored on a rebound basket to open the third quarter, but the Jets went on a run, fueled by the defense and offense of sophomore Jeffrey Langford.
A Hayden Hornocker jumper started a run of eight straight points. Langford scored on a layup, then was fouled after a steal, hitting both free throws. Another Langford steal led to a Scott basket in the lane and suddenly the Jets were within four points at 36-32.
“We told them two things, move the ball and come to the pass,” Chappell said. “Unfortunately, there were times we’d travel or we did not come to the pass, and they’d get a steal.”
After the teams traded baskets, Lofton scored from the wing before Nunn scored four straight points, putting the Lions back up by 10 at 44-34. Although the Jets pulled within seven on an Alex Bernard 3-point basket, that was as close as they got.
The game, which saw plenty of high energy, was marred by an incident late in the fourth quarter.
With less than a minute left, Lofton hit the court hard after being fouled by APA sophomore Mar’son Cullum in front of the Lions’ bench. The referees called an intentional foul immediately, but several LC fans ran onto the court.
There was no violence, but the fans were ejected immediately.
“The officials handled it right,” Chappell said. “When a parent sees their kid fall or get hurt, (they say) ‘Is my kid OK?’ It was all good. The officials handled it great. (APA Athletic Director Chad) Bradford handled it great.”
“I hate when those things happen. I don’t want those things to happen,” Scott said. “He fouled him a little hard. You want kids to play hard. Our inexperience got to us a little bit there on knowing how to foul late in the game.”
House finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for LC, with Cabello adding 14 points and Lofton 11.
Langford scored 23 to lead APA (0-6), while Scott scored 13.
After halftime of the junior varsity game, the Lions broke things open for a 62-34 win. Liberty Christian was led by sophomore Xavier White with 14 points while freshman William Johnson paced the Jets with 10 points.
