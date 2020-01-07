ANDERSON —Liberty Christian won 19 of 22 events Tuesday and swept their boys and girls swimming meet against Elwood Tuesday at Bennett Natatorium on the campus of Anderson University.
The Lions girls won 90-66 with the boys taking an 83-41 victory.
The meet was held up briefly at the outset as Elwood coach Mindy Kelly scrambled to update her entries into the event, with several athletes having to cancel at the last moment due to illness.
“We have four girls missing and two boys,” Kelly said. “We’re a little shorthanded, so I wasn’t sure how it was going to go.”
Although the Elwood teams did not pick up a win until Kamryn Moon edged Isabella Smith in the girls 50-meter freestyle, the seventh race of the meet, the Panthers did provide the most exciting win in the meet’s final event.
In the girls 400 freestyle relay, the Lions led much of the race, but Anna Bucksott of Elwood pulled even with LC’s Anna Blower at the halfway point of their anchor leg. With every fan in the natatorium rooting for an Anna, it was Bucksott who touched the wall in 6:22.75 for Elwood, just .47 of a second ahead of Blower and the Lions.
“That makes it all worth it,” Kelly said of the exciting finish.
Bucksott was joined on the relay team by Sierra Edwards, Kylie Patton and Alyvia Savage. Patton, a swimmer who normally competes for Alexandria, joined the Elwood relay team for the first time Tuesday.
The lone boys winner for the Panthers was Ethan Mendenhall, who took the 100 freestyle in 1:04.21, edging LC’s Nick Bitar by .24 of a second.
But, thanks in large part to the efforts of Smith and her older brother, senior Ethan, the Lions won the remainder of the races.
In addition to her runner-up finish in the 50 freestyle, Isabella Smith picked up three wins (200 medley relay, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay) while Ethan Smith also won three times (200 medley relay, 500 freestyle, and 400 freestyle relay) and finished runner-up to teammate Lucas Williams in the 100 backstroke.
The Smiths also run cross country together for LC, with Isabella being the only girls runner this year for the Lions. They said competing together helps bring out the best in both.
“As brother and sister, it’s brought us closer together as a family,” Ethan Smith said. “We’ve helped to keep each other in check, and when we want to give up, we help each other.”
“He helps encourage me during meets,” Isabella Smith said. “I want to be good like he is and be a team leader like he is.”
LC coach Lavonne Roberts said the siblings add a positive dimension to the team, beyond just being strong swimmers.
“It’s always nice to see them out supporting each other,” she said. “To see them here cheering each other on, that means the world to me.”
The Lions also had multiple winners in Markus and Lucas Williams, Rachel Price, Trinity Roberts — the coach’s daughter — and freshman Madison Schuller, who won four events.
Schuller teamed up with Smith on the 200 medley relay and also won the 200 individual medley, 100 freestyle and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay. Coach Roberts thinks Schuller could just be scratching the surface of her potential.
“Already the times I’m seeing out of Madison, I’m very anxious to see where the next four years takes her,” Coach Roberts said. “If she already looks this good, when she’s a senior, what kind of times and places are we going to see out of her?”
Liberty Christian will compete in the PAAC meet at Ball State on Saturday while Elwood’s next scheduled meet is Jan. 21 at Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.