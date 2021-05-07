ANDERSON — Almost whenever Liberty Christian and Anderson Prep Academy get together for baseball, dull moments are few and far between.
That was very true on a Friday evening where the sun, clouds and rain made appearances at Memorial Field.
LC prevailed 10-6 in a game in which every batter for the victorious Lions, as well as the first six in the Jets’ order, reached on a variety of ways.
Winning pitcher Beckham Chappell and his counterparts Derek Dailey and Jack Scott combined for more strikeouts (21) than the teams did hits (15). Chappell recorded 11 Ks.
One of Scott’s six strikeouts turned into what proved to be the winning run. After Langley Chambers swung at a third strike to start the top of the sixth inning, he took first as the result of a passed ball and went on to score on another passed ball. Three batters got on base via dropped third strikes (two Lions).
The Lions benefited from some of APA’s six errors, but also made good while at bat, especially with two strikes. LC ended with nine hits.
“We just want to put the ball in play and when we do that, good things happen,” LC coach Tab Greenlee said. “They are good at battling at the plate, absolutely. Early on, they were learning and trying to figure that out, but now they’re beginning to grasp that.”
The Lions also battled back once when they were behind and again after another big inning by the Jets.
LC (4-14, 2-2 Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference) trailed 3-2 after one inning, went ahead with two in the fourth and extended the lead to 6-3 in the fifth.
Dominick Thurman had a pair of doubles in that four-run stretch, driving in the tying run in the third and scoring on a single by Elvin Acree in the fifth.
Chambers’ unconventional tour of the bases, coupled with Aidan Smith drawing a walk and scoring on a wild pitch, made it 8-6.
The Lions added two in the seventh, when Chappell doubled and scored on a passed ball, and Smith singled and came home on a two-base error.
Chappell fanned three Jets in the first inning, despite APA scoring three times, and he struck out the side in the second and added two Ks in both the third and fourth frames.
“I think his performance, at moments, was definitely spot-on,” Greenlee said. “He’s growing and he’s becoming the ace that we are hoping he would be.”
APA (3-8, 1-3 PAAC) got two hits apiece from Scott and Timothy Raper, as well as six strikeouts in three innings from Scott in relief. Starter Dailey had 4 Ks and allowed five hits.
The Jets had RBI singles from Ben Scott and Raper in the first, and Scott scored the other run on an error.
In the fifth, Dailey was hit by a pitch and came home on a double by Aidan Wilson; Jack Scott doubled and scored on a wild pitch; and a sacrifice grounder by James Hornocker brought Wilson across, and that made it 6-6.
“(The) pitchers did well; they threw strikes and not a lot of walks, but unfortunately, (the) defense made plays, but didn’t make enough,” APA coach Eric Sturgeon said. “We tried hard, went out there and did the best we could. We’re still learning and taking it day-by-day.”
LC hosts Bethesda Christian and APA visits Morristown Monday.
