ANDERSON – Anderson Speedway officials have announced the 72nd annual Pay Less Little 500 remains planned for May 23.
The announcement Thursday came shortly after the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced the Indianapolis 500 was being moved from May 24 to Aug. 23 and the Indianapolis Grand Prix to July.
“It is redundant to say that everyone and every business has been affected by this virus situation,” Anderson Speedway president Rick Dawson said. “However, we will get back to some normalcy soon. Although we do have many fans and competitors from throughout the United States, I truly feel within two months, we will be in a much better place.
“I fully understand the issues at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and their huge international and other logistical concerns are overwhelming to be able to hold their event in May. We are firmly committed to holding the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW, as scheduled, on May 23.”
The schedule for Little 500 week includes practice on Wednesday, May 20 with qualifications on Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22.
The City of Anderson Little 500 Festival Committee is currently discussing any changes that may be made to festival events.
“We are, as always, committed to providing a safe and entertaining facility for our fans and competitors,” Dawson said. “We are taking additional procedures in place to ensure the track is as clean and sanitary as possible.”
Schedule changes to opening night and April 11 were previously announced and are available at the Speedway website at www.andersonspeedway.com. Opening night is scheduled for Saturday, April 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.