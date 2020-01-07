There was a strong Madison County presence at the annual Champion Racing Association banquet last week in Indianapolis.
Anderson driver Greg VanAlst was honored as the champion of the Super Series following his seventh-place finish in the Winchester 400, the final Chase race for the super late models.
During his speech, VanAlst said his team was considered an underdog for the championship, but they worked extremely hard during the 2019 season.
With sponsorship from local company CB Fabricating, VanAlst announced his intentions to defend the championship during the upcoming season.
Former Anderson Speedway McGunegill Engine Performance champion Jack Dossey III was named rookie of the year for the Super Series.
Dossey won his first race at Anderson Speedway last April and was a championship contender at the Winchester 400. The team is returning for the 2020 season.
Anderson Speedway Late Model champion Zachary Tinkle was crowned champion of the CRA Sportsman Late Model series.
Tinkle is planning to run the entire Jegs All-Stars Tour for pro late models in 2020.
Kent Carson, a regular at Anderson Speedway and with the CRA Sportsman Late Models, was named the Sportsman of the Year for the CRA division.
Elwood driver Jacob Elfresh was officially crowned the CRA Street Stock champion, overcoming a car heavily damaged at Anderson Speedway by fire late in the season.
OTHER RACING NEWS
There was some unfortunate news for the Indiana racing community with the announcement Baer Field Speedway in Fort Wayne is closing.
Evidently the owner of Baer Field has informed the promoter he was putting up the speedway for sale at what was described as an unreasonable price.
With a number of CRA Sportsman Late Model drivers coming from the Fort Wayne area, they are left with the option of racing at Anderson or Angola speedways in 2020.
There could be additional late model races added to the Anderson Speedway schedule for next season.
This past weekend, I went to see the movie “Ford vs Ferrari” which was an excellent film.
What was interesting from a local perspective was the fact Tony Hunt was the stunt driver for the Ford GT driven by Ken Miles during the filming.
Hunt made 11 starts in the Pay Less Little 500 from 2002 through 2013.
The California driver claimed the pole position for the Little 500 in 2012 and recorded seven top-10 finishes.
Hunt finished fourth, earning rookie of the year honors and followed that up with a second-place finish in 2003 and a third in 2004.
This past Monday, legendary car owner Roger Penske officially became the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series.
It will be interesting to watch what changes the “Captain” makes to the track over the coming years.
