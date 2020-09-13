ANDERSON – Deuces were wild at Anderson Speedway as three drivers all scored back-to-back feature wins in their respective divisions.
Jeff Marcum, Jacob McElfresh and Chad Cory all recorded victories on Byrider Night at the Races on Saturday with Terry Eaton Jr. winning the Vore’s Compact Touring Series feature.
Marcum won for the third time this season in the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model division, holding off fast-qualifier J.P. Crabtree and Dan Leeck following a restart with 13 laps remaining.
Marcum took the point from Danny Adams with an inside pass entering Turn 1 on the 16th circuit.
The driver on the move was Crabtree, who had fallen back to fifth before rallying. He passed Ronnie Rose with an inside move on Lap 9, and then used the high groove to pass Leeck and Adams.
Leeck also used the outside line to pass Adams on Lap 22.
The caution flag waved on Lap 27 when Nick Kronenberg broke a power steering line.
On the restart, Crabtree could never attempt an outside pass of Marcum, and an effort coming off the fourth corner on the final lap came up short by .199 of a second.
Leeck, Adams and Kevin Gross rounded out the top five.
“I knew J.P. was right there,” Marcum said in the Star Financial Winner’s Circle. “He had a fast car all night. For some reason, there didn’t seem to be as much grip on the high side tonight.”
Crabtree said he used the tires up earlier in the race making the outside passes to move into contention.
“I just waited too long before trying to make the pass for the win,” he said.
Elwood driver Jacob McElfresh made it back-to-back wins in the Vore’s Welding & Steel Street Stock division, taking the lead from Randy Hoppes on Lap 9 entering Turn 3.
Josh Poore experienced an engine problem in his Street Stock and ran the feature event in a borrowed Thunder Car.
Poore rapidly climbed through the field and was running second with 17 laps remaining but was unable to close on McElfresh.
McElfresh won by 4.6 seconds over Poore with Hoppes, Dawson Phillips and Joe Muldoon rounding out the top five.
Chad Cory led the entire distance to win for the third time in 2020 in Thunder Roadster action.
Jason Powers came home in second less than a tenth of a second behind Cory, with Doug Dugger claiming third.
Eaton passed early race leader Bo Hoelscher on Lap 27 of the Vore’s Compact Touring Series and then drove away to a 1.9-second victory.
Darek Morris, Kyle Frame and Gary Eaton Jr. rounded out the top five.
Former NASCAR star Kenny Schrader started 19th in the feature and drove to a 14th-place finish.
