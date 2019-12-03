Unfortunately, this year, I wasn’t able to make the trip to Florida for the running of the Snowball Derby and the Snowflake 100 at Five Flags Speedway.
For fans of super and pro late model racing, it should be a weekend of racing that should be included on their bucket lists.
A look at the entry list for both races this weekend shows a number of drivers from central Indiana competing and numerous drivers that have competed at Anderson Speedway and with the Champion Racing Association.
Former McGunegill Engine Performance champion Jack Dossey III is entered for both the Snowball and Snowflake races.
Carson Hocevar from Michigan is also attempting to make both events on the half-mile oval.
Attempting to make the field for the Snowflake 100 is Indianapolis driver Mason Keller and Noblesville competitor Chris Hacker.
Hacker is returning to racing with help from Keller’s team after several years of not competing.
Dan Leeck and Brandon Oakley, regulars with CRA, are both in Florida hoping to make the Snowflake 100.
Winning either one of these two races takes a lot of luck, patience and the right pit strategy.
I’m hoping the drivers familiar to Midwest racing fans have a good showing against the drivers from the south.
It’s always tough to beat Georgia veteran Bubba Pollard at Five Flags, and Winchester 400 winner Steve Nasse is due for a breakout win in the Sunshine State.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
With the decision by Dale Coyne Racing to release veteran driver Sebastien Bourdais for the 2020 IndyCar season, there is a lot of speculation about who will take over the ride.
It was disappointing to see Bourdais will not be returning to the series on a full-time basis.
Bourdais was a four-time CART champion and won six races for Dale Coyne Racing. He will be competing full-time in the IMSA sports car series in 2020.
I suspect James Hinchcliffe is a front-runner for the seat with expected financial support from Honda Racing.
Another driver on the short list for the Coyne Racing seat is Super Formula competitor Alex Palou, but word in racing circles is Honda wants him to stay in that seat for 2020.
There is also speculation Chip Ganassi Racing or Rahal-Letterman Racing could be interested in adding a fourth or third full-time team in 2020.
Before the opening race of the year at St. Petersburg, Fla., in March, it would be great news for IndyCar if Hinchcliffe has secured a full-time ride for next season.
Two other drivers looking for rides in 2020 are Spencer Pigot, who was released by Ed Carpenter Racing, and Conor Daly, who ran a partial schedule in 2019 for several teams.
The question remaining for Pigot and Daly is can they bring sponsorship dollars into the mix to attract the interest of a race team?
