ANDERSON — Two-year-old trotting fillies took center stage at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Tuesday with two $67,000 Indiana Sires Stakes divisions headlining the 14-race card. It was the second preliminary round of their eight-round series.
After a convincing win in the opening round of stakes action, Yo Beth D and driver-trainer-owner Verlin Yoder turned in another dominant performance to capture the first division on the card. Stopping the timer in 1:55, Yo Beth D scored her second consecutive stakes victory and established a new lifetime best in the process.
Leaving from Post 7, Yoder sent Yo Beth D to the front, and she carved out splits of :27.4, :57 and 1:25.4. Turning for home, Yo Beth D was on top by four, and she coasted on to the wire finishing well in hand at the wire. Five Star Photo and Trace Tetrick were second while Marys Magic and Brandon Bates finished third. As the 3-5 favorite, Yo Beth D returned $3.20 at the betting windows.
The daughter of Helpisontheway and Scented Roses pushed her lifetime earnings to $66,250.
In the second division, T’s Pride utilized similar tactics and went gate to wire in 1:56.4 with Tetrick in the bike. T’s Pride went to the front and was able to hold off a late charge in the lane from Helpineedsomebody and John Delong to get the win by three-parts of a length. Flo Lashomb and Homer Hochstetler rounded out the trifecta. As the 3-2 co-favorite, T’s Pride returned $5 to her backers at the betting windows.
Trained by Erv Miller, T’s Pride recorded her second lifetime victory from three lifetime starts. The 1:56.4 final time was a new lifetime best for the daughter of You Know You Do and Cheetah Hall, who is owned by Anthony Lombardi and The Kales Company LLC. The victory was also one of four wins on the card for Tetrick and Miller.
Indiana Sires Stakes action returns to Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Wednesday with two divisions for the 2-year-old pacing fillies.