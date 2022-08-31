ANDERSON — Two-year-old trotting fillies took center stage at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Tuesday with two $67,000 Indiana Sires Stakes divisions on the 14-race card. The freshman fillies have now completed the fourth round of their eight-round series.
After an uncharacteristic break in the first turn by the heavy favorite Yo Beth D in the opening division, the race shifted to a wide-open affair. Meadowbrook Rose and Sam Widger protected their rail position through the opening panel in 28.4 seconds. Helpineedsomebody and Michael Oosting moved to the front just before the half in :59.3 but yielded the lead to Marys Magic and Kyle Wilfong before the three-quarters in 1:29.2. Turning for home, Helpineedsomebody was back out and on the attack. Using a :28.4 final quarter, Helpineedsomebody trotted steady to the wire and held off a hard charging Swan Fancy and Peter Wrenn to get the victory in 1:58.2. Sent off at odds of 23-1, Helpineedsomebody returned $49.80 for the upset victory.
Trained by Ernie Gaskin, the daughter of Helpineedsomebody and Muscle Baby Doll recorded her second win of the season from six starts. Owned in partnership by Ernest Gaskin Stables and Robert Rubin, Helpineedsomebody pushed her lifetime bankroll to $85,120.
In the second division, Helpoftheseason and Wrenn went gate-to-wire to score in 1:55.1 and remain undefeated this season. Leaving from Post 3, Helpoftheseason dictated fractions of :27.2, :56.4 and 1:26.3 before feeling a threat from the rest of the field. Picaboo Lady and Trevor Smith were on the attack first-over, but Helpoftheseason wasn’t finished. Using a :28.3 final quarter, Helpoftheseason repelled Picaboo Lady and also a late surge from Country Mamma and Wilfong to get the victory. Sent off at odds of 5-2, Helpoftheseason returned $7.40 for the victory.
Trained by Melanie Wrenn, the daughter of Helpisontheway and Torches Star is undefeated in three lifetime starts. Owned in partnership by John Schmucker and Wrenn Racing LLC, Helpoftheseason has amassed $52,500 in lifetime purse earnings.
Live racing will return to Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Wednesday with two divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings on the 14-race card.