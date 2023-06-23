TERRE HAUTE -- Cameron Holycross’ journey at Indiana State has never been easy. When he left Lapel High School for Terre Haute following the 2018 season, he was perhaps the best pitcher in Madison County.
Heading into the program with much promise, Holycross partially tore his pectoral muscle his freshman year, leading him to redshirt. Then, after only posting one appearance in 2020 before the season was postponed due to COVID-19, he dealt with a forearm issue for about a year starting in the winter.
2022 was finally going to be Holycross’ chance to show what he was made of, or so he thought. After just five appearances, the right-hander finished the season with a 15.75 ERA.
Shortly after the season ended, Holycross and the Indiana State coaching staff held a traditional exit interview to recap the year. It ended up being one of the most important conversations of his baseball career.
Holycross said the coaching staff told him he was pitching at a Division II level, and said if he didn’t improve throughout the summer and fall leading up to the 2023 season, he wouldn’t have a spot on the Sycamores.
“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder, but I think that pushed it over the edge for me,” Holycross said. “(I thought), ‘I have to go out there and compete because if not, this is over with and I’m done playing baseball.’”
Physically, he worked on developing two reliable off-speed pitches, he worked on his leg and arm path and he worked on gaining control of his location. Mentally, he knew he needed to rediscover the confidence that earned him a scholarship to play at Indiana State.
Once the 2023 season came, Holycross felt like himself for the first time in a Sycamore uniform. He finished with a 4-1 record across 16 appearances and posted a 1.98 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 36⅓ innings.
Indiana State pitching coach Justin Hancock joined the Sycamores in 2021 and worked closely with Holycross during his climb back to pitching at a top level. He, too, remembers that 2022 exit meeting.
“You almost have to push certain buttons on certain guys and see how they react,” Hancock said. “He proved us wrong. We didn’t know Cam could be this good.”
Holycross said he could have transferred from Indiana State during his lowest moments but wanted to stick with the Sycamores to prove to the coaching staff why they recruited him.
“It was always a mentality of ‘Keep going,’” Holycross said. “If you ever question that it’s time to give it up, it’s time to give it up. I knew my opportunity was coming, I just didn’t know when.”
As a veteran of the program, Holycross has seen a plethora of players come and go. Perhaps the one he shares the closest bond with is redshirt junior catcher Grant Magill, who came to Indiana State one year after Holycross.
The pitcher-catcher duo have formed a friendship based on trust and respect, and the two have been there for each other through many ups and downs.
“Seeing him go through the ups and downs of pitching and him finally get that success and show out is awesome,” Magill said. “It’s kind of a surreal feeling.”
En route to the Sycamores’ NCAA Super Regional appearance, Holycross earned the respect and trust of his teammates. Ultimately, Holycross said the belief from his peers led to his newfound confidence on the mound, resulting in his most successful collegiate season to date.
Having earned the same thing behind the plate, Magill said earning teammates’ trust makes for an “unstoppable” feeling.
“It’s hard to believe in yourself when other people on the team don’t believe in you,” Magill said. “When people start seeing your success, you start believing in yourself more.”
Despite the personal success, Holycross said the thing he has gained the most satisfaction from this season was being able to see younger members of the pitching staff succeed. Having been in the program for four years, he uses his veteran status on the staff to lead those coming into the program from a junior college or as freshman.
“It means everything to me to be a key cog in what our program is,” Holycross said. “The most important validation I can get is from those younger guys performing well on our pitching staff. That just shows this program is heading in the right direction.”
Backing up that claim, Indiana State has made the NCAA Tournament five times since 2012, tied with Missouri State for the most in the Missouri Valley Conference in that span.
At points during the 2023 season, Hancock said he noticed Holycross taking time to soak in the moment. The former major league pitcher described the Lapel native as humble, hard working and a leader, someone who didn’t know whether he would ever pitch to the best of his ability again but made sure to appreciate it once he got there.
“He waited his time to get his chance, and he took full advantage of it,” Hancock said. “I have a lot of respect for Cam and how he stuck it out here.”
Magill, a 2023 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove winner, shares that same sentiment.
“He’s a perfect example of someone who went through probably the hardest time anyone’s going to find in college baseball,” Magill said. “To come out on the other side and do what he’s done for this program is unbelievable.”
While he has another year of eligibility, Holycross isn’t sure if he will use it to come back next season. So he took some time to reflect on the journey he’s been on the past five years.
“It’s been a grind,” Holycross said. “There've been a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of anxiety, a lot of worrying, but I knew that I just had to put my faith in God and trust myself and the coaching staff that brought me here. It was always supposed to be like this.”