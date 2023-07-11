ANDERSON — Two-year-old stakes action got underway at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Tuesday as the freshman trotting fillies were first to step into the spotlight. Two divisions of the first leg for the 2-year-old trotting fillies highlighted the 13-race card, the first of six legs of Indiana Sire Stakes as the fillies seek to earn points for the $250,000 Super Final on Oct. 12.
Agent Of Fortune didn’t need much luck as she romped in the $67,000 first division which went off as the ninth race on the card. Leaving from the middle of the gate in Post 5, Robert Taylor opted to land mid-pack in sixth in the early going as Black Gold and James Yoder along with Full Coverage and John De Long engaged in a speed duel on the front end through an opening quarter of 28 seconds. The two fillies kept things contentious on the front end as Black Gold held her ground on the rail up the backstretch toward the opening half in :57.1 before Full Coverage went off stride. Black Gold wasn't lonely on the lead for long as Summer Getaway and Mike Oosting pocket popped on the far turn through three quarters in 1:26.4 with Ponda Grace and Trace Tetrick and Agent Of Fortune hot in pursuit, second and third over respectively.
Taylor swung Agent Of Fortune wide at the top of the lane before she immediately grabbed the racetrack and surged to the front end. Gobbling up ground with a :27.3 final quarter, Agent Of Fortune opened up to a sixth-length lead at the wire, stopping the clock in a lifetime best 1:55.1. Ponda Grace and Tetrick rallied for second, with Black Gold and Yoder holding gamely for the third position.
Bred by Black Creek Farm, it was the third win in five career starts for the rookie daughter of Dover Dan out of the Lucky Chucky mare, Posterity. Also trained by Taylor, Agent Of Fortune has now banked $38,500 for owners Taylor Racing LLC and Robert Paddock, who bought the filly for a $12,000 price tag at last fall’s Hoosier Classic Yearling Sale.
In the $66,500 second division in the 11th race, Ponda Title cruised to victory as she put her perfect record on the line. Faced with Post 7 in the field of nine, driver Kyle Wilfong wasted no time putting Ponda Title on the front end, crossing over to the rail before the first turn before guiding the field to an opening quarter of :28.1. Ponda Title had things her way up the backstretch as she controlled things to the halfway point in :57.3 with the bettor’s second choice, Final Text and John De Long, stalking the leader in second. Pressure came in the form of Swans Morning Song and Tetrick first up as Ponda Title continued to set the pace to three-quarters in 1:26.3.
As the field turned for home, Ponda Title quickly eased any concern there may have been for her spotless resume as she quickly gained separation on the field at the top of the lane. Ponda Title held the field at bay behind a :28.3 final quarter to cruise to victory by three lengths in 1:55.1 over Truly Unbelievable and Kyle Husted, who rallied at big odds of 69-1 for place. Swans Morning Song and Tetrick held for third to round out the trifecta.
Trained by Jay Hochstetler, Ponda Title makes it a perfect 3-for-3 to kick off her career for owners Connie Hochstetler and Robert Buddig. Bred by Pond-A-Acres, Ponda Title is a daughter of 2010 Hambletonian champion Muscle Massive and out of the near $400,000 earning Angus Hall mare, Elin.
Racing action continues at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Wednesday with a 14-race card where two divisions of Indiana Sire Stakes for the 2-year-old pacing fillies will highlight the card.