Travel softball involves many drives to events such as practices, showcases or tournaments. Depending on where a team is based out of and where its games are played, some may have to ride in the car for numerous hours per week, carpooling with teammates out of convenience.
Kieli Ryan and Makena Alexander are no strangers to this. In fact, it was during some of these car rides the two became fast friends, despite not going to the same school or living near each other.
During one such car ride with Ryan’s father in the driver’s seat, Alexander had to go through a rite of passage of sorts.
“If you ride in his car, you have to headbang,” Ryan said.
Autograph’s “Turn up the Radio” blared over the speakers as the two did their best to embody the spirit of 1980s hair metal, giggling and nodding their heads to the chorus. While the two hadn’t known each other long in 2016, Alexander said they clicked almost immediately, with Ryan calling this car ride a pivotal moment in their friendship.
“Those are the ones that are the most memorable,” Ryan said. “You're gonna remember the good moments on the field, but off the field is where you can really make those good friendships, those great memories.”
Despite Ryan being a Pendleton Heights alum while Alexander recently graduated from Frankton, the two have been best friends since they started playing 14u travel softball together. In a couple of months, the two will be getting their education from the same place for the first time as Alexander is set to begin her freshman year at Butler, where she’ll join Ryan in the softball program.
By the time Alexander began to be recruited by the Bulldogs, Ryan had already committed to the Indianapolis-based university. Once Ryan found out her best friend may have a chance to join her, she began sales pitches of her own.
“I wanted her to go where she felt like she could be her best version of herself,” Ryan said. “I just was hoping that it would be Butler.”
Ryan already has a year at Butler under her belt, something Alexander thinks will help make the adjustment to playing at a collegiate level easier.
“Knowing I've got a shoulder I can go to if I need anything is really reassuring to me,” Alexander said. “I know college is gonna be tough.”
Scott Hall, Butler’s softball coach, saw Ryan level-up from high school to college smoothly during her freshman season and said Alexander having Ryan help her with the process should be irreplaceable. Of course, Ryan’s adjustment was made easier given her prior relationship with Hall, having played with his daughter, Ally, for two seasons at Pendleton Heights.
With Alexander and Ryan both being from Madison County, and nine of Butler’s 18 other players on the 2022-23 roster being from Indiana, Scott said he has always tried to look in state while recruiting. A former coach at Pendleton Heights and Shenandoah, he’s seen the talent that sometimes gets passed by or looks elsewhere.
“We’re just trying to grow the game here,” Hall said. “I want people, players and families that are used to the Midwest, and I think Midwest values are a real thing.”
The coach of over two decades said the available resources to enhance softball skills and opportunities mixed with Central Indiana becoming a “hotbed” for the sport has led to even more players available to become Bulldogs.
“I think softball is really becoming a premiere sport in the country,” Hall said. “The Midwest and Indiana and Madison County are all reaping the benefits of it.”
As early as Ryan’s freshman season as an Arabian, Hall had his eye on bringing her to Butler. He was impressed with Ryan’s talent immediately and over time got to know the rising sophomore and her family on a personal level, leading to his recruitment offer. As for Alexander, Hall first discovered her while watching Ryan play travel softball for the Indy Crush.
However, it wasn’t just their softball skills that made the two appealing to Hall.
“Everybody sees talent,” he said. “So much of it is culture and, ‘Are they good teammates? Are they coachable?’”
Lorenzo Walker, founder of the Indy Crush, can speak to that. Although he didn’t coach Ryan and Alexander’s first team together, he eventually brought the two over to the Crush for that very reason.
“There's not gonna be anyone more competitive than those two,” Walker said. “You see the fire in their eyes when they're playing. They’re both capable of carrying a team and having a team jump on their backs and move forward because they both like that type of pressure.”
Despite Alexander winning the 2023 Red Haven Award, leading Frankton in almost every hitting statistic and helping bring the Eagles to a sectional championship appearance, their season ultimately ended sooner than expected with a loss to Lapel. Alexander said that disappointment combined with the aforementioned competitive nature and desire to be the best version of herself will be motivators going into her freshman season in the navy and white.
“It’ll add fuel to the fire,” Alexander said. “It'll really push me to do better and be the best that I can be at Butler.”
Over time, Walker said the relationship he has with Alexander and Ryan has grown to be similar to a father/daughter bond, whether it be his inside joke with Ryan about her height or always looking forward to a hug from Alexander. The coach of nearly three decades raved about the duo’s softball IQ.
“There's just so many different things that are just crazy that you don't really see happen a whole lot that just kind of prove that we're on the same wavelength,” Alexander said.
The two mesh in ways both tangible and intangible.
Ryan is more of a vocal leader while Alexander tends to lead by example.
“I think when she’s not able to say the words, I’m able to, and she can embody it,” Ryan said.
On the diamond, they've forged a bond as catcher (Ryan) and shortstop (Alexander) -- solidifying the center of their team's defense.
“You can make those bang-bang plays and those game-changing plays with those middles,” Ryan said. “It's just one of those things where I think it can almost be bigger than a pitcher/catcher relationship.”
And their clutch nature at the plate and their teams were nearly unstoppable when just one of the two was locked in. But most of all, Walker raved about their attributes off the diamond.
“They are great softball players, but they’re even better people,” Walker said.
Similar to travel softball, the sport at the collegiate level also comes with many miles on the road. Aside from their invaluable catcher/infielder connection that could prove to spell disaster for many a runner, the Madison County duo hope to bring the Bulldogs another crucial component to success.
Chemistry.
“It's one of those things where you run into each other and it's like you never were apart,” Ryan said. “You really appreciate what you have when you don't have it.”
Maybe they could even show their teammates how to headbang.