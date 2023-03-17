TULSA -- “When you put a limit on what you can do, you put a limit on what you will do.”
A quote 2023 Big Ten wrestling champion Silas Allred lives by. The redshirt sophomore at Nebraska clinched a pair of wins in the opening rounds of the NCAA Division I National Championships on Thursday, knocking off Penn State’s returning national champion Max Dean to advance to the quarterfinals at 197 pounds.
Allred (26-5) defeated Dean in their first meeting two weeks ago to become the first wrestler since 2015 to win a Big Ten title for the Cornhuskers.
Seven Nebraska wrestlers qualified for nationals in the 23rd season for head coach Mark Manning. The Cornhuskers battled Thursday, sending five wrestlers to the quarterfinals.
“Saturday night was Coach Manning's best round of coaching he's ever had as a head coach, which was really special to be a part of,” Allred said. “The message has been pretty consistent all year. And it's just that we have put in the work and have done the things that we needed to do."
Allred opened the NCAA tournament with a 13-7 victory over Virginia’s Michael Battista. He mentioned noticing improvements during his performance and competing against elite wrestlers are worth all the suffering during an uphill battle.
“Like the practice. It's the grind, it's grueling,” Allred said. “But when we get to go and compete, that's what we look forward to. So the message is to go out to enjoy it, to wrestle the match, to have fun. And then just wrestled confidently and allowed the other chips to fall where they may.”
The Anderson native works on refining a warrior mentality and his offensive approach on the mat. Allred referenced wrestling at his own pace and trusting his offense to break through the barriers of the competition.
“Early on, I had to compete for two years in the offseason, so this is my first time, really, getting back into consistent competition,” Allred said. “So it took me a minute to get back into the swing of things and to mentally click back in. But once that happened, I really started seeing dividends, and my mentality really shifted because the talent really had to change all that much.”
The 197-pound bracket set up an intriguing rematch between Allred and Dean in the second round. Late in the third period, leading 4-2, Allred scored on a low single-leg by applying torque to Dean’s ankle, forcing him on his back. The last-second takedown secured the extra riding time point and a 7-2 win.
“It’s validating. It’s a moment so special I get to experience it with my teammates, my coaches, my family, my wife, my mom, all my siblings. They were there,” Allred said. “So it's just such an incredible moment because they all make sacrifices in order for me to be there. And to experience that, it's very rewarding.”
Allred earned two IHSAA state titles for Shenandoah -- in 2019 and 2020. The 2020 Indiana Mr. Gorilla finished his prep career with an astounding 146-2 record and a FloNationals title. He expressed self-belief is the most important mental state for a competitive wrestler to have.
“In my head, I knew I could always be a Big Ten champion,” Allred said. “I believe that I can be a national champion. I believe that I can be great, and because I believe those things, I'm willing to put in a lot of work to attain those goals.”
After winning a Big Ten crown in his first year as a starter for Nebraska, Allred took in the moment to commend the inspiration given from his teammates and family. Allred acknowledged when he falters mentally and allows fear or anxiety to stress him out, his supporters always uplift his spirit.
“I was just overcome with so much gratitude and thankfulness,” Allred said. “Because in that moment, I can feel their love. I could feel how much it meant, not just meant to me, it meant to everybody around me. It's more than just my victory. So it was awesome.”
The Big Ten champion will battle the No. 1 seed, undefeated Nino Bonaccorsi of Pittsburgh (18-0) in the quarterfinals Friday.