PENDLETON – Over the past three days, the Pendleton Heights baseball team has rediscovered its classic formula.
And just like that, the Arabians again look like championship contenders in the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament.
Pendleton Heights advanced to the semifinals for the 20th time in 21 tournament appearances with a 7-0 victory Thursday against Frankton at Bill Stoudt Field.
The difference between this week and a five-game losing streak to open the season for the Arabians (2-5) has been simple. In its two Muller victories – including a 3-1 decision against defending champion Madison-Grant on Tuesday – Pendleton Heights’ pitchers have consistently thrown strikes.
“They can go out and play with anybody, as long as you’re throwing strikes,” Arabians coach Matt Vosburgh said. “If you can throw strikes against Frankton, you can throw them against New Pal and you can throw them against the best teams in the state. As long as you’re in the zone, if they beat us by hitting baseballs all over God’s green Earth, that’s one thing. But for us to give up free bases and shoot ourselves in the foot is just something that’s going to be a losing formula.”
For decades under Stoudt and years under Travis Keesling, Pendleton Heights won games by limiting its own mistakes, consistently putting the ball in play and taking advantage of any free bases offered by the opposition.
That was again the case Thursday. Pendleton Heights got the only runs it needed in the first inning by taking advantage of three walks and an error.
Jalen Jordan got an RBI with a hard two-out single to third base that scored Clayton Turner, and Nate Gilmet also came home when the infielder’s late throw went wide of first base.
A rotation of Spencer Leppink, Jackson Ragan and Alex Begley — the same three hurlers the Arabians used against Madison-Grant — made the runs stand up.
The trio surrendered just four hits and struck out eight with one walk and one hit batter.
Ragan was the star this time around, allowing just two hits with five strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings after entering with two outs in the top of the second.
“He’s kind of settled in,” Vosburgh said. “He’s pitching with a lot of confidence right now. The first two weeks, he was a little bit shaky. It was his first varsity experience. You can say that about a lot of our guys. It’s the first varsity experience for them. And so he’s settled in this week.”
Ragan threw 33 of his 46 pitches for strikes, and the Arabians had 63 strikes on 95 pitches overall.
Meanwhile, the offense got just enough timely hitting to keep the Eagles (1-3) at a comfortable distance.
Leppink walked and scored on an errant pick-off throw in the third inning, and Jordan Green’s two-out single scored Gilmet to give Pendleton Heights a 4-0 lead.
The Arabians added two more runs in the fourth when Caleb Frakes tripled home Aiden Clay and later scored on a wild pitch.
The final run scored in the sixth when Quin DeVault reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a two-base error.
Frakes finished 1-for-3 with an RBI from the lead-off spot, but he reached base in three of his four plate appearances.
“That first (hit) that he had the triple to right, that was with two strikes, too,” Vosburgh said. “And we’ve been preaching and hammering two-strike approaches, and for him to kind of wait back on that pitch and shoot that ball into the opposite-field gap for him is a really good piece of evidence to show the rest of the team that, hey, that approach works. Stay in the zone, keep the barrel there and shoot it the other way with two strikes, see the ball all the way in.”
Frankton hadn’t played since March 30, and the rust showed at times.
The Eagles issued five walks, committed three errors and gave up a pair of unearned runs.
Bradyn Douglas went 2-for-3 to lead the offense, and Ryan Spillman and Cadean Thomas picked up one hit each.
Frankton stranded three runners in scoring position in the first two innings but didn’t advance a runner past first base the rest of the way.
The Eagles will travel to Madison-Grant in the consolation bracket Thursday at 5:30 p.m., while the Arabians visit Alexandria in the semifinals.
Pendleton Heights is looking for its 15th appearance in the championship game and a chance to extend its record of nine championship crowns. It’s quite a turnaround from the season’s start.
“That first win can kind of open up the floodgates,” Vosburgh said. “It’s kind of like if you’re a basketball player and you’re struggling from the 3-point line. You get up to the free-throw line one time and see the ball go through the net. Now things start to fall all the way around.
“Same thing with us in baseball. Once you see it — that first kind of taste of success — and you see the formula that we put in place, you see it work, it kind of breeds more success.”