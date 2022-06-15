ANDERSON — It was the 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings' turn in the Indiana Sires Stakes spotlight at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino as they squared off in the second round of stakes action Wednesday. Two $48,500 divisions were featured on the 13-race card.
In the first division, Bluebird Bishop and Sam Widger came out on top after an uncharacteristic break by the heavily favored Dover In Motion just steps before the wire. With a final time of 1:54.1, Bluebird Bishop is now undefeated in four starts this season.
Leaving from Post 7, Widger sent Bluebird Bishop away from the gate, but he didn’t get to the lead until just before the half in :56.3. Just as Bluebird Bishop settled in on the front, Ricky Macomber Jr. had Dover In Motion pointed to the front, and he led the field through the three-quarters in 1:25.2. Dover In Motion was on top with a two-length lead but went off stride just steps before the wire, and Bluebird Bishop inherited the victory. Adamsville Road and Trace Tetrick trotted evenly to finish second while Dover In Motion was placed third. Bluebird Bishop returned $16.40 to his backers at the betting windows.
Trained by Jeff Edwards, the son of Swan For All and Little Revenue has now amassed $61,350 in lifetime purses. Bluebird Bishop is owned in partnership by Denise Dennis and John Johannsen.
Ponda Adventure continued his own winning ways in the second division of the stakes action as he captured his second straight victory of the season in two seasonal starts. With regular pilot Tetrick in the bike, Ponda Adventure dictated fractions of :28.1, :57 and 1:25.3 before employing a :27.4 closing kick to get the win. Ponda Adventure stopped the timer in 1:53.2 to establish a new lifetime best and finish nearly two lengths in front of the pocket-sitting Sweet Boy Ben and Peter Wrenn. Late Nite Hawk and Kyle Wilfong rounded out the trifecta. As the heavy 1-9 favorite, Ponda Adventure returned $2.20 at the betting windows.
Trained by Erv Miller, the gelded son of Swan For All and Wildflower is now 2-for-2 this season and has won 10 of 12 lifetime outings. Owned by Engel Stb of Ill LLC, L.A. Willinger, and J.D. Graham, Ponda Adventure pushed his lifetime bankroll to $320,718.