ANDERSON — After nearly 30 years of coaching basketball at the college and high school level, Michael Stinnett has no problem spotting talent. It is a skill he has utilized as a scout for Free Agency Basketball, an agency based in Spain that signs players for the European leagues.
When the Owensboro coach saw JoMel Boyd playing at nearby Kentucky Wesleyan, he knew the former Anderson star would be a good fit to compete overseas.
“I like his size, and I like his versatility,” Stinnett said. “With our agency, we kind of look for diamonds in the rough, guys that we think could have good potential for overseas. He fits that. He’s 6-foot-6, 6-7 range and he can shoot it, he can post and he can do a lot of things.”
Earlier this month, Boyd signed to play professionally with Sangalhos Desporto Clube in Portugal.
For the 2018 Anderson High School graduate, this is the realization of a boyhood dream and the culmination of efforts that have led him from his hometown to Glen Oaks Community College in Michigan to Montana State before wrapping up his college career at Kentucky Wesleyan earlier this year.
“I’ve definitely prayed for it, and I’m ready for it,” Boyd said. “I’m just ready to go out there and show them what I can do.”
His own talents and work have gotten him to this point, but he knows many others along the road he has travelled have boosted him into the professional basketball ranks.
“This is what I’ve been working for. Talking with my high school, college and AAU coaches, they all really helped me from an early age to get ready for the next level, and that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.
Boyd started 31 games in his two seasons in Kentucky, averaging 8.9 points each year. He shot 32.5% from 3-point range and averaged 5.4 rebounds over his 56 games with Kentucky Wesleyan.
Over the last several months, Boyd has been playing in a number of pro and semi-pro leagues, including in Anderson earlier this summer with the Legends League. All of his hoops experiences have prepared him for this opportunity in Portugal.
“Playing against pro-style athletes -- and even after I’m done playing, I pick their brains,” he said. “Just to hear some feedback from NBA and overseas players like Marquis Teague and taking in all the stuff that they’re saying and applying to my game, just taking bits and pieces to make it one big masterpiece.”
The versatility of the 6-6 forward will be valued in Europe, where players are expected to excel in multiple facets of the game. His ability to rebound, handle the ball, defend and shoot from the perimeter make him a good fit for his new team as one of two American players on the squad.
Stinnett, however, said Boyd’s character and dedication will carry him to success overseas even more than his on-court abilities.
“What sold us on him is his character,” Stinnett said. “He came to our camp that I have in Louisville in April for college seniors and did a really nice job there. We offered him an agency contract, and he took it.
“His main thing was getting his foot in the door and getting his first job. That’s what we got, and we think it’s a good situation for him.”
And Boyd is all in.
He knew little of his soon-to-be new home until recently. He is struck by the photos he has seen and is looking forward to exploring the beautiful Portuguese country as well as sampling new culinary dishes in a nation that leans heavily on soups, seafood and chicken.
“Portugal is a beautiful county. I just can’t wait to get over there and experience a different culture, the language and insert myself in the community and let them know that I’m going to be there for awhile, and I want to get to know them all. They can get to know me and become fans,” Boyd said. “I’m a big fan of chicken. I’ll just go over there and try it all. You only live once.”
He departs for Portugal in August when he will meet with his new team and get settled in. Games begin in late September or early October, and teams play once a week, unless they are in a cup tournament, through May.
Stinnett believes Boyd will play a large role for his new team, probably seeing up to 35 minutes — games are 40 minutes in length — per game.
That just adds to Boyd’s excitement as he looks forward to another opportunity to represent his hometown of Anderson.
“We don’t have a lot of players that have went over there from Anderson,” Boyd said. “it’s a select few with Troy Taylor and Zach Owens. Those players went over there, and I’m trying to make a way. I’m just a kid from Brentwood trying to make my way. I can’t wait to get over there. I’m excited.”