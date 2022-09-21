ANDERSON — The stage is set for harness racing’s brightest stars to compete on a blockbuster night of racing at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday.
The Grand Circuit returns to Anderson with over $1.5 million in purses, highlighted by the return of the world’s fastest standardbred, Bulldog Hanover, in the Harrah’s Hoosier Park Pacing Derby, as well as the fifth edition of the Caesars Trotting Classic.
A talented field of 10 has been assembled for this year’s $220,000 edition of the Caesars Trotting Classic. Set to go as Race 14 on the 15-race card, morning-line favoritism in the Caesars Trotting Classic falls to the wickedly fast Cuatro De Julio.
Leaving from the rail Friday night, the Marie Ortolan Bar-trained stallion enters the Caesars Trotting Classic red-hot, having picked up victories in his last two starts in the Sebastian K Invitational at Pocono Downs, as well as the $200,000 Charlie Hill Memorial at Scioto Downs on Sept. 10. The 4-year-old stallion by Trixton has won three of nine on the season entering the Caesars Trotting Classic, banking $328,738 over the course of 2022.
Cuatro De Julio will have the second choice on the morning line on his back from the start, as the champion mare Bella Bellini starts from the second tier in Post 10.
The 2021 Dan Patch Award winner has picked up where she left off last season, winning six times in 13 starts in 2022, including victories in the Graduate Final for trotting mares and in the $432,000 Hambletonian Maturity against male rivals. With earnings over $1.6 million in her career, the 2021 Hambletonian Oaks winner has been established at odds of 7-2 on the morning line for trainer Nifty Norman and regular pilot Dexter Dunn.
In total, the 2022 Caesars Trotting Classic field has compiled over $8.8 million in career earnings and also features the likes of 2021 Dan Patch Award winner Jujubee, making just his second start in 2022, as well as the defending champion of the Caesars Trotting Classic and 2019 Hambletonian winner Forbidden Trade.
The purse for the Caesars Trotting Classic saw a boost this year, as the Chris Beaver trained Kildare King was a supplemental entry, bringing the total up from $200,000 to $220,000.
Just prior to the Caesars Trotting Classic, Bulldog Hanover will return in the $200,000 Harrah’s Hoosier Park Pacing Derby.
The world champion has been established as the 2-5 morning-line favorite in the field of 10 set to go as the 13th race. It’s the first time Bulldog Hanover will return to Harrah’s Hoosier Park since his dominant 1:48.1 victory in the $325,000 Dan Patch Stakes on Aug. 12.
In the meantime, he’s continued his remarkable stretch of victories with back-to-back wins at Woodbine Mohawk, including a 1:46.4 Canadian record-equaling effort in the Canadian Pacing Derby. The top-rated horse in all of harness racing has won 10 times in 2022, including his current historic nine-race win streak on his way to banking $924,331 this year.
The Bulldog will take on nine other rivals in the Harrah’s Hoosier Park Pacing Derby, including the likes of 2021 Dan Patch Award winner Allywag Hanover, 2021 Dan Patch Stakes champion Catch The Fire, as well as a two-time winner of the Harrah’s Hoosier Park Pacing Derby and near triple millionaire, This Is The Plan.
In total, the field for the Harrah’s Hoosier Park Pacing Derby has combined for 188 career victories and over $13 million in career earnings. The Harrah’s Hoosier Park Pacing Derby is set to go postward at 10:31 p.m.
Also on the card are the likes of 2022 Hambletonian champion Cool Papa Bell in the $90,000 Phil Langley Memorial, where he’ll take on a field of five including the unbeaten Indiana superstar Ponda Adventure.
Jim Campbell’s Hambletonian Oaks champion, Fashion Schooner, will take on an unbeaten Hoosier champion of her own with M-M’s Dream in the $110,000 Moni Maker.
Other stakes include the $100,000 Madison County, $240,000 Kentuckiana Stakes, $140,000 Jenna’s Beach Boy and $110,000 Elevation Stakes.