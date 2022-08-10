ANDERSON — A field of 10 will be sent postward in the $315,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday.
In what will rank as one of the most highly anticipated editions of the Dan Patch Stakes, the 29th installment of Hoosier Park’s premier event will highlight the 15-race program set to begin at 6:15 p.m.
Boasting an increased purse of $315,000, The Dan Patch Stakes will serve as Indiana’s richest harness race and is reputed as one of North America’s premier races for older male pacers.
Bulldog Hanover, the world’s fastest Standardbred, will headline the field and has been enlisted as the 3-5 morning line favorite from Post 3 with driver Dexter Dunn in the bike.
Bulldog Hanover made harness racing history and became the fastest pacer ever with a 1:45.4 performance in the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial for open pacers in his last start, July 16 at the Meadowlands Racetrack.
For the year, Bulldog Hanover has won seven of eight races and earned $519,437. For his career, he has 21 victories in 29 starts and $1.55 million in purses.
Bulldog Hanover is also no stranger to success at Harrah’s Hoosier Park after he rattled off four straight stakes victories to conclude his sophomore campaign in 2021. The world record holder is trained by Jack Darling, who also co-owns with Bradley Grant.
With combined career purse earnings over $10 million, the talented field of 10 includes four millionaires, two world champions and the No. 1-ranked horse in all of harness racing.
North America’s leading money-winning trainer, Ron Burke, will look to score his third Dan Patch victory and become the first trainer to score three Dan Patch victories.
As the richest horse in the field with over $2 million in lifetime purse earnings, This Is The Plan will be one of five entrants in the field for Burke and will start from Post 9. The world champion will look to add to his bankroll and secure his first Dan Patch trophy after finishing fifth in the same event last year.
Also included in the celebrated field of 10, Little Rocket Man and Tellmeaboutit will play the role of local fan favorites starting from Posts 2 and 5, respectively.
John DeLong has been enlisted to drive Little Rocket Man for trainer Missy Essig while Michael Oosting will be the pilot for Tellmeaboutit and trainer Alvin Miller.
With multiple Indiana Sires Stakes wins to their credit, Little Rocket Man and Tellmeaboutit have combined for 57 lifetime wins over the Hoosier Park surface.
The 2022 installment of the Dan Patch Stakes has been slated as the 14th race on the program with an estimated post time of 11:05 p.m. and will be supported by an all-star undercard.
Racing fans will have the opportunity to participate in three special wagers offered for the Dan Patch card.
A $20,000 Guaranteed Late Pick-4 will be offered in Races 12-15, a $25,000 Guaranteed Superfecta pool will be available on the Dan Patch Stakes in Race 14 and a $15,000 Guaranteed Hoosier-High Five pool on the last race of the program will be available as part of the Strategic Wagering Program.
Each wager is available through the cooperative efforts of the United States Trotting Association, Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and the Indiana Standardbred Association.
In addition to the special wagers, $250 megabets will be offered throughout the evening along with a $1,000 Late Night Lucky cash drawing immediately following the Dan Patch Stakes. Guests are encouraged to visit a Trackside Promotional kiosk to enter beginning at 5 p.m.
The Dan Patch festivities will also include a driver autograph session, family-friendly activities, special giveaways in the winner’s circle and a Dan Patch chair giveaway to the first 250 guests to visit a Trackside Promotional Kiosk, beginning at 5 p.m.
Harrah’s Hoosier Park will also have food trucks, outdoor games and roaming entertainment throughout the evening.
Live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through Dec. 10.