ANDERSON — The Hoosier state’s top 2-year-old pacing colts were in action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday with two divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes action highlighting the card. Trainer Ron Burke teamed up with driver Ronnie Wrenn Jr. to sweep both divisions and deliver as the heavy betting favorite each time.
In the opening division, Noblesville employed a near gate-to-wire strategy to win by nearly two lengths in 1:51.2. Jd’s King James and Jordan Ross were the first to get a call through the opening panel in :27.4 before yielding the lead to Noblesville just before the half in :56.1. Noblesville appeared to relax on the front and reached the third station in 1:24.1.
Using a :27.2 closing kick, Noblesville held Jd’s King James at bay and held off an impressive late surge from Prestigious Prince and LeWayne Miller. Sent off at odds of 4-5, Noblesville returned $3.80 to his backers at the betting windows.
With the victory, Noblesville recorded his second lifetime victory from three starts. The homebred son of Jk Endofanera and Happiness is owned in partnership by Weaver Bruscemi and Burke Racing Stable. Noblesville now sports a lifetime bankroll of $42,175 in his young career.
Utilizing the same strategy in the second division, Wrenn sent Martz Telly away from the gate, and he did not disappoint to score in 1:52.4. Leaving from Post 5, Martz Telly had to work for his position but was on top by the opening quarter in :27.2. Premier Romeo and Kyle Wilfong benefitted from a pocket trip while Soul Rocker and Peter Wrenn were next in line third. Martz Telly coasted through splits of :57.4 and 1:25.4 before being joined on the outside by Stat That and Miller.
Stat That and Martz Telly were on even terms turning for home and battled all the way to the wire. Martz Telly dug in gamely late in the lane to stick a nose in front. Stat That was forced to settle for second while Premier Romeo rounded out the trifecta. Sent off at odds of 6-5, Martz Telly returned $4.60 to his backers at the betting windows.
With the win, Martz Telly recorded his second lifetime victory from three outs and established a new lifetime best in the process. Owned in partnership by Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi and Frank Baldachino, the gelded son of Tellitlikeitis and A and Gs Finest has earned $44,440 in lifetime purse earnings.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday with the $96,000 Indiana Sires Stakes for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings.