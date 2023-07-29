ANDERSON — After a track-record equaling mile in stakes action last week, Buzzsaw Russ, with John DeLong in the bike, continued his winning ways in the featured event Friday -- the $96,000 Indiana Sires Stakes for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. With the win, Buzzsaw Russ scored his second consecutive victory and third win from seven seasonal starts.
Leaving from the coveted rail position, Buzzsaw Russ left just enough to protect his position and grab the pocket seat behind the co-favored Coach Stefanos and Trace Tetrick. Coach Stefanos reached the opening quarter in :28 and went uncontested through the second station in :55.3. As the field approached the final turn, LeWayne Miller had Why Not Now out and applying pressure from first-over with JK Black Gold and Kyle Wilfong in tow.
As the field turned for home, Coach Stefanos looked strong on the front, but Buzzsaw Russ was looming large in the pocket. DeLong tipped his mount from the pocket, and he used a snappy :25.4 closing kick to get the win by nearly two lengths over Coach Stefanos. Why Not Now closed hard for third. Buzzsaw Russ returned $4.20 for the victory at the betting windows.
Trained by Missy Essig, it was the seventh win in 16 lifetime starts for the gelded son of Rockin Image out of the Yankee Cruiser mare Up Front Cruiser. Bred by Devon Beechy and Devon Knepp, Buzzsaw Russ has banked $372,775 for owners Russell Beeman and Charles Weaver. Buzzsaw Russ matched the track record for 3-year-old pacing geldings with a 1:48.2 effort in stakes action last week. The previous mark was established by JK Victory in the 2022 edition of the Hoosier Cup. The victory with Buzzsaw Russ was one of two winners on the program for Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s second leading driver, DeLong.
The racing week concludes at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Saturday with two $67,000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings highlighting the 12-race card which gets underway at 7 p.m.