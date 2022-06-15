ANDERSON -- This weekend, some of the best basketball players from around the state will descend on Anderson University for the 14th Annual Class Basketball All-Star Classic.
This will be the ninth time the Classic is held at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium, and it will feature four boys games Friday and four girls games Saturday. Both days will follow the same schedule, with the 2022 seniors playing at 10 a.m., followed by Futures (freshmen and sophomores) at 1 p.m., followed by Juniors games at 3:30 and 6 p.m.
"Every year, I am blessed to bring the Indiana Class Basketball All Star Classic back to the beautiful campus of Anderson University,” event organizer Steven Stremming said. “Indiana basketball produces the best in D-II, D-III and NAIA every year, plus a strong contingent of mid-major talent, and we have some of that talent in the greater Anderson area.”
Both days will feature numerous players with area ties.
Anderson's Kedric Anderson, Sean Paige and Ty Wills, Daleville's Tre Johnson, Liberty Christian's Adonis House and Zack Jeffers, Lapel's Griffin Craig and Frankton's Jacob Davenport and Harrison Schwinn will play in the seniors game. Former Liberty Christian star Christian Nunn, who finished his high school career at Crispus Attucks, as well as incoming Anderson University recruits Elijah Mattingly of Central Christian and Kenneth Troutman of Ben Davis also will compete.
Anderson's Damien King and Lapel's Brode Judge will play in the Futures game that follows, as will 6-foot-10 Kokomo star Flory Bidunga.
The first Juniors game will include Liberty Christian's Cedric Anderson and Frankton's Colin Gardner along with Purdue recruit Myles Colvin of Heritage Christian. Colvin's father, Rosevelt, was a football star for the Boilermakers who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.
Anderson stars Ahmere Carson and Ja'Quan Ingram will play in the second Juniors game.
Saturday’s Girls games will also begin with the seniors, including Madison County’s leading scorer Mady Rees from Liberty Christian as well as Cagney Utterback and Lauryn Bates from Class 2A state runner-up Frankton. Future Ravens player Jada Stansberry (Alexandria) was added to the senior game. The game will include future D-I players Jaelynne Murray (Alabama A&M) of Pike and Teresa Maggio (IUPUI) from McCutcheon.
The Eagles will also be represented in the futures game by sophomore Emma Sperry, who will be joined by 2022 freshman standouts Kaycie Warfel of Pendleton Heights and Jacklynn Hosier of Alexandria.
While there will be no area players in the first Juniors game, Pendleton Heights star Whitney Warfel will play in the second game.
Admission is $10 for adults. Children aged 5 and under are admitted free, and groups of five can enter for $30.