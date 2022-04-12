ALEXANDRIA -- Ady Coppess wasn't quite un-hittable Tuesday, but she was in very much in a zone.
Frankton's senior right-hander stopped Alexandria with 10 strikeouts, and her Eagle mates had her back with two big innings at the plate and solid defense in a 6-0 win in the opening round of the Madison County Tournament.
Coppess did allow four hits in her six innings -- two in both the second and third -- but that was it. The Eagles went on to record 14 outs in succession, five on Coppess K's, to keep the Tigers off the board.
"I was really confident out there," Coppess said. "I was kind of struggling with the mud, but once it got dry, I felt better."
Coppess fanned seven different Tigers and got two to end each of the first three innings, as well as three in the third.
"Fortunately, she got a couple of innings in (Monday) and she was able to shake the spring break rust off," said Frankton coach Jeremy Parker, whose team couldn't complete a game with Lawrence North because of rain. "She came out today and had total command."
As did the bats of the Eagles (3-0), who produced 11 hits, four for extra bases and three by McKenzie McCorkhill and a pair by Coppess and Makena Alexander.
Alexander sent one well over the left-field fence in the second inning, and that was the last of Frankton's four runs in that frame.
Before Alexander went deep, the Eagles knocked out Alexandria starter Natalee Morrow, who faced 10 batters and allowed four hits and two walks (one Eagle reached on an error).
Abby Duncan led off the second with a walk and McCorkhill doubled, then Alivia Swisher singled to right and that sent both runners home. Coppess followed with an RBI double, and Tigers' coach Sarah Almack substituted Morrow for Kendall Parker.
Coppess led off the fourth with a single and moved to second on a throwing error. Jersey Marsh doubled Coppess' courtesy runner Kinley LaPierre home, and Marsh scored on a sacrifice fly by Claire Duncan.
The Eagles' fielding was just as brilliant as the hitting and pitching, and it began with left fielder Abby Duncan hustling to snag a fly ball off the bat of Alexandria's first hitter, Taylor Roundtree.
Marsh, the second baseman, made a diving stop of a grounder by Roundtree and threw the latter out to end the fifth. An inning later, third baseman Claire Duncan reached out to field a ball hit by Olivia Jones and make the out.
"It became kind of infectious, and they were out there getting dirty and playing hard," Jeremy Parker said.
Freshman Paige Parker took over for Coppess and came up with a 1-2-3 seventh, fanning Kaylin Flowers to end it.
"We talked at the end of the game that we'd like to score more consistently," Jeremy Parker said. "We only scored in two innings, but the innings we scored, we put up crooked numbers, not just single runs, and that was the good thing. We want to build on that and try to score more consistently."
Alexandria had only four reach base, all on singles (Morrow, Roundtree, Parker and Ashlynn Duckworth). The Tigers left runners on second and third in the second inning.
Frankton hosts Pendleton Heights Thursday in a semifinal and Alexandria has a consolation bracket game with Madison-Grant at home.