ANDERSON – Two drivers tasted victory for the first time in Champion Racing Association action at Anderson Speedway.
Caleb Reschar and Dalton Connor both scored their first career wins Saturday during the Spring Fling presented by CB Fabricating.
Reschar battled throughout the 75-lap Sportsman Late Model race with Cassten Everidge and Jeff Marcum before recording the victory.
Everidge earned his first fast time at the high-banked quarter-mile oval and started sixth as a result of the inversion.
Charlie Keevan took the lead at the start chased by Reschar and Everidge.
By Lap 7, Everidge claimed the top spot with multi-time Anderson Speedway race-winner Jeff Marcum running fourth after 15 circuits.
With Everidge setting the pace chased by Reschar, Marcum was running third and closing on the two leaders when the first caution flag waved.
On the restart, Marcum moved into the second spot and was glued to Everidge's rear bumper. The two leaders got together on Lap 57, sending them to the tail of the lead lap and putting Reschar on the point.
Everidge recovered and was running second with seven laps remaining but could not close on the leader.
Reschar won by .4 of a second over Everidge with Keevan, Marcum and Jason Timmerman rounding out the top five.
“This is my first win in late models, first win with CRA. It's been probably 10 years since I've parked in victory lane,” Reschar said in the Peterman Brothers Victory Lane. “This is an amazing track. I love it here, can't wait to come back the next time.”
He said his car was really good on the long runs and was able to survive the sprint to the finish.
“I used up a lot early in the race,” Everidge said of his second-place finish. “Starting sixth and than having to go all the way to the tail, I was burning up the tires.”
Dalton Connor took advantage of some bad luck for Andrew Teepe to score his first victory in CRA Street Stock competition.
Teepe dominated the first 40 laps, leading all but one lap to that point in the 75-lap feature.
But during a caution period on Lap 43, Teepe surrendered the lead with a pit stop for an overheating race car.
That put Connor on the point, who moved into the second spot on Lap 18 with a pass of Chuck Barnes Jr.
Defending champion Jason Atkinson moved into the second spot on the Lap 43 restart but was unable to close on Connor.
James Kirby, running with the lead pack all race, regained the second spot on Lap 52 and came up .8 of a second short at the finish.
Atkinson came home third followed by Teepe and Calvin Parham. Cole Baxter started in the last row for the feature and came home in sixth.
“Finally,” Connor said in victory lane. “The car was hooked up. We ran a full season last year with a number of third-place finishes and finally got a win.”
Chris Jennings captured the Vores Pro Compact race leading the entire distance to win by .25 of a second over Trent Gossar and Bo Hoelscher.
Jennings won his first race 20 years ago at Anderson Speedway.